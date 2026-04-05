Ever wondered why copra or coconut is not allowed in flight? Reasons EXPLAINED
There are specific guidelines on the list of items that can be brought or not brought into the aircraft.
Aircraft guidelines
Aircraft guidelines strictly lay down rules regarding items that can not be brought into the plane. Carry-on and check-in baggage are subject to being hand-searched by the security personnel, especially when the x-ray scan cannot determine its contents.
Aircraft cabin carry guidelines
Despite clear guidelines laid out by airports, a lot of travellers don't know what exactly can be carried inside the cabin of a plane and what can't be carried. There are a couple of items that are strictly prohibited inside the cabin of a plane.
Copra Or Dry Coconut
Copra or Dry Coconut contains a high amount of oil, which is highly flammable and can cause fire if it encounters heat inside the aircraft. Hence copra is not allowed in both hand-baggage as well as checked-in baggage.
Batteries, Power banks and other electronic items
When damaged, short-circuited, or overheated, Batteries spare/or loose, Power banks, lithium metal or lithium-ion cells can catch fire inside the aircraft. These are only allowed in hand-baggage and not in checked-in baggage.
Battery powered wheelchairs
Devices such as Battery powered wheelchairs and mobility aids use wet batteries and if these are damaged in transit the acid in the batteries can cause corrosion and malfunctioning of aircraft equipment. You can carry wheelchairs in cargo
Gas cartridges, e-cigarettes
Compressed gas cartridges, cylinders lighters, e-cigarettes are highly flammable and if damaged during transit they might explode.
Powered devices that don't switch off
Electronic devices like battery powered that cannot be switched off devices, can generate a lot of heat which can cause fire are prohibited in cabin baggage.
Thermometer or barometer, medical equipment filled with mercury
Medical equipment like mercury Thermometer or barometer, if they are damaged during transit the mercury leaked out can spread all in the cargo area of the aircraft cause damage. Also, if mercury is spread inside the aircraft can cause corrosion and malfunctioning of aircraft equipment.
Weapons, toy replicas and sharp objects
Knives, scissors, Swiss army knives and other sharp instruments, Toy replicas of fire arms and ammunition, Weapons such as whips, nan-chakus, baton, or stun gun too are not allowed inside the cabin
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