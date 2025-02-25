Advertisement
FD Interest Rate Offered By Top Indian Banks --From SBI To PNB And More; Check Latest Rates

Different banks offer different FD interest rates and people can maximize returns by comparing interest rates offered by various banks before making an investment. Here's the interest rate offered on FDs by top Indian banks.

Updated:Feb 25, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Top Banks Offering High FD Interest Rates

Top Banks Offering High FD Interest Rates

For a good reason, fixed deposits have been a popular choice for investors across generations. Due to their assured earnings, many favored fixed deposits. People can increase their savings for a stable future by using FDs. 

 

High FD Interest Rates

High FD Interest Rates

With FD, a person makes a one-time, lump-sum investment with a bank for a predetermined duration of time. Interest is earned on the amount placed in the FD at a predetermined rate that is established at the time the account is opened. Different banks offer different FD interest rates and people can maximize returns by comparing interest rates offered by various banks before making an investment.

Here's the interest rate offered on FDs by top Indian banks.

SBI

SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers interest rates ranging between 3.50 percent and 7.90 percent for deposits of less than Rs 3 crores.

PNB

PNB

For deposits under Rs 3 crore, Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3.50 and 8.05 percent. General citizens receive an interest rate of 6.80 percent for a one-year FD, whereas senior persons earn a higher return of 7.30 percent for the same term. 

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

For general citizens with savings under Rs 3 crore, HDFC Bank offers FDs with interest rates between 3 and 7.40 percent, and for senior citizens, interest rates between 3.50 and 7.90 percent. 

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank

Interest rates offered by ICICI Bank range from 3 percent to 7.25 percent for general citizens with deposits under Rs 3 crore and 3.50 percent to 7.85 percent for senior citizens.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank

The bank offers general citizens interest rates ranging from 3 to 7.50 percent and senior citizens interest rates ranging from 3.50 percent to 8 percent.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India

For deposits under Rs 3 crores, Union Bank of India offers interest rates ranging from 3.50 percent to 7.30 percent.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

For deposits under Rs 3 crore, the bank offers interest rates ranging from 4.25 percent to 7.15 percent.

