FD vs Post Office Time Deposits comparison: Which investment plan should senior citizens choose in 2026

1 / 8

Senior citizens can choose between traditional bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) and Post Office Time Deposits (POTD). Bank FDs offer higher returns because of the potential of compounding. Senior citizens are eligible for an additional interest rate in Bank FDs. POTD FDs do not offer special additional rates but they provide a government-backed, secure investment option for senior citizens.

Here’s a comparison between bank FDs and POTD to help senior citizens decide which investment plan to choose in 2026.