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NewsPhotosFD vs Post Office Time Deposits comparison: Which investment plan should senior citizens choose in 2026
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FD vs Post Office Time Deposits comparison: Which investment plan should senior citizens choose in 2026

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a trusted investment instrument for senior citizens who look for safe and steady returns during their retirement years. Senior citizens generally opt for FDs as these investments are safe and offer higher interest income which ensures financial stability in retirement.

Updated:May 12, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
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Bank FDs vs post office investment option

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Bank FDs vs post office investment option

Senior citizens can choose between traditional bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) and Post Office Time Deposits (POTD). Bank FDs offer higher returns because of the potential of compounding. Senior citizens are eligible for an additional interest rate in Bank FDs. POTD FDs do not offer special additional rates but they provide a government-backed, secure investment option for senior citizens.

Here’s a comparison between bank FDs and POTD to help senior citizens decide which investment plan to choose in 2026.

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Bank FD interest

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Bank FD interest

A bank FD is a savings investment where you invest a lump sum for a specific period and earn a fixed interest on it. Once the deposit matures, you receive your principal plus interest. Bank FDs are offered by public sector banks, private banks and small finance banks. The tenures range from 7 days to 10 years.

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What is post office time deposit?

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What is post office time deposit?

A post office time deposit is a government-backed fixed deposit scheme offered by India Post. POTD schemes are available for 1, 2, 3 and 5 years. It is one of the safest investment options in India, especially preferred by senior citizens who look for high safety and guaranteed returns.

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Bank FD rates vs POTD deposit rates

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Bank FD rates vs POTD deposit rates

Bank FDs offer senior citizens an additional interest rate. State Bank of India offers the highest interest rate of up to 7.05 percent for deposits between 5 and 10 years for senior citizens. Yes Bank is offering 7.75 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 36 months. Axis Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 7.20 percent per annum for senior citizens on tenures of 5 to 10 years. Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering a top interest rate of 8.25 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 30 months. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering a top interest rate of 8.25 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 666 days.

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POTD scheme interest rate

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POTD scheme interest rate

The POTD scheme offers 6.9 percent for 1 year, 7.0 percent for 2 years, 7.1 percent for 3 years and 7.5 percent for 5 years. The minimum deposit is Rs 1,000 and there is no maximum limit. The interest is paid annually but not compounded. While POTD FDs do not offer special additional rates, they have sovereign backing by the government which makes them a secure investment option for senior citizens.

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Bank FDs vs POTD safety on investment

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Bank FDs vs POTD safety on investment

POTDs have sovereign backing by the government which means the government itself guarantees the repayment of both the invested amount and the interest. This makes POTDs particularly attractive for senior citizens who prioritise capital protection over returns. Bank FDs are also safe investments but sometimes there could be varying levels of risks. Although deposits up to Rs 5 lakh are insured under DICGC cover, if the amounts exceed this limit then investors should diversify across multiple banks. 

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Bank FDs vs POTD tax benefits and liquidity

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Bank FDs vs POTD tax benefits and liquidity

Both the 5 year POTD and tax-saving bank FDs with a 5-year lock in qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. However, liquidity rules differ slightly for both investments. Bank FDs generally offer easier premature withdrawal facilities, though there may be penalties. On the other hand, the 5 year POTD account cannot be prematurely closed till the completion of four years. Additionally, if the account is closed after the completion of four years then interest payable will be based on the post office savings account rate.

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Bank FDs or POTD, what should senior citizens choose?

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Bank FDs or POTD, what should senior citizens choose?

Deciding between bank FDs and POTD depends on whether an investor prioritizes safety, higher returns or flexible liquidity. Bank FDs suit investors who seek higher interest rates and greater flexibility in tenure. POTD suits senior citizens who prioritise sovereign-backed safety and seek stable long-term income.

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