Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998951https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/filing-belated-itr-returns-not-processed-or-intimated-before-december-31-could-spell-trouble-for-you-find-out-why-2998951
NewsPhotosFiling Belated ITR? Returns Not Processed Or Intimated Before December 31, Could Spell Trouble For You; Find Out Why
photoDetails

Filing Belated ITR? Returns Not Processed Or Intimated Before December 31, Could Spell Trouble For You; Find Out Why

As per income tax rules, if there is an error or any omission is found in Intimation, people won't be able to file Revised ITR after December 31 deadline. In such an instance, the only option left for the tax filer is to file ITR-U.

Updated:Dec 22, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Belated ITR Deadline

1/8
Belated ITR Deadline

The deadline for both revised and belated ITR is December 31, 2025. If an error occurs while your ITR is being processed by the centralised processing centre (CPC) of the tax department, the CPC will notify you. However, if the ITR is processed after December 31, 2025, this error notification will be sent after that date. In this case you will not be able to file a revised ITR to correct the apparent error. In such cases, you will need to consider an alternative remedy. 

Follow Us

What happens if December 31 deadline is missed?

2/8
What happens if December 31 deadline is missed?

According to experts, the CPC is required to process the ITR filed during FY 2025–26 relevant to AY 2025–26 and issue an intimation under Section 143(1) within 9 months from the end of the financial year in which the ITR is filed. Irrespective of whether the ITR was filed on July 31, 2025, September 16, 2025, or even by the belated ITR deadline of December 31, 2025, the CPC lawfully has time until December 31, 2026 to process the return and issue the intimation under Section 143(1).

Follow Us

What to you do if ITR is processed with error intimation?

3/8
What to you do if ITR is processed with error intimation?

If your ITR is processed with an error notice and this is done after December 31, 2025 then you have the following two options:

Follow Us

You can file an ITR-U

4/8
You can file an ITR-U

You can file a rectification application against the CPC intimation notice

Follow Us

ITR-U could be filed

5/8
ITR-U could be filed

ITR-U or Updated Income Tax Return is the form that allows you to rectify errors or omissions and update your previous ITR. The provisions of ITR-U are covered under section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act.

Follow Us

Application for rectification can be filed for errors

6/8
Application for rectification can be filed for errors

Experts believe if the ITR is subsequently processed under Section 143(1) and the taxpayer receives an intimation pointing out an apparent mistake, the taxpayer may file an application for rectification under Section 154. The rectification request can be filed electronically through the Income-tax e-Filing Portal and must generally be made within 4 years from the end of the financial year in which the intimation under Section 143(1) is passed.

Follow Us

Revised ITR could not be filed to rectify error

7/8
Revised ITR could not be filed to rectify error

After December 31, 2025 you cannot file a revised ITR to rectify the error pointed out in the intimation by CPC. For Assessment Year 2025–26, the statutory time limit for filing a revised return under Section 139(5) of the IT Act expires on December 31, 2025. Accordingly, once this date has elapsed then a taxpayer can no longer revise the return of income to correct errors or omissions.

Follow Us

What to do if you have a tax refund claim?

8/8
What to do if you have a tax refund claim?

Once the statutory time limit to process an ITR by the CPC is over, the ITR attains finality as filed and no adjustments under Section 143(1) can be made by CPC. In such circumstances, if a tax refund is due as per the return then the taxpayer becomes entitled to the tax refund along with interest under Section 244A which is calculated from the relevant date until the date of grant of refund. Additionally, in cases where an ITR remains unprocessed beyond the statutory timeline, taxpayers may raise an online grievance through the e-Nivaran/CPGRAMS mechanism or the e-Filing Portal.

 

Follow Us
ITR Filing 2025Income tax returnitrITR Filing
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open, Venkatesh Iyer At No.3 Spot, Tim David To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Who Tied Knot This Year - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Selena Gomez, Darshan Raval & More
camera icon12
title
success story
Meet Girl From Kolhapur: India’s First Female CEO In Luxury Brand’s 100 Plus Year History Who Met PM Modi in Paris; Check Her Education, Family And Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Quinton De Cock
Top 6 Shocking Steal Deals Of IPL 2026 Auction From MI, LSG, DC, RCB, CSK: Quinton de Kock, Ben Duckett And... - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU salary
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU vs Defence: Salary, Perks & Career Growth Of Top Govt Jobs Compared