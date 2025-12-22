Filing Belated ITR? Returns Not Processed Or Intimated Before December 31, Could Spell Trouble For You; Find Out Why

8 / 8

Once the statutory time limit to process an ITR by the CPC is over, the ITR attains finality as filed and no adjustments under Section 143(1) can be made by CPC. In such circumstances, if a tax refund is due as per the return then the taxpayer becomes entitled to the tax refund along with interest under Section 244A which is calculated from the relevant date until the date of grant of refund. Additionally, in cases where an ITR remains unprocessed beyond the statutory timeline, taxpayers may raise an online grievance through the e-Nivaran/CPGRAMS mechanism or the e-Filing Portal.