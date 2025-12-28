Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3000840https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/final-warning-for-taxpayers-only-days-left-december-31-deadline-for-itr-pan-aadhaar-gst-check-full-list-3000840
NewsPhotosFinal Warning For Taxpayers: Only Days Left! December 31 Deadline For ITR, PAN-Aadhaar, GST– Check Full List
photoDetails

Final Warning For Taxpayers: Only Days Left! December 31 Deadline For ITR, PAN-Aadhaar, GST– Check Full List

December 31 is a crucial deadline for taxpayers, covering belated Income Tax Return filing, GST annual returns, and PAN–Aadhaar linking. Missing this date can lead to late fees, higher tax liability, loss of benefits, or even an inoperative PAN that may disrupt financial transactions. 

Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Taxpayers Alert! December 31 Is a Crucial Deadline

1/8
Taxpayers Alert! December 31 Is a Crucial Deadline

December 31 is not just the final day of the calendar year, but also a key deadline for several important tax-related compliances. From income tax filings to GST returns and PAN–Aadhaar linking, missing this date can lead to penalties, loss of benefits, and restrictions on financial transactions. Taxpayers and businesses are advised to take note of these deadlines to avoid last-minute stress.

 

Follow Us

Last Date To File Belated ITR For AY 2025–26

2/8
Last Date To File Belated ITR For AY 2025–26

For income-tax payers, December 31 marks the final opportunity to file a belated Income Tax Return for the Assessment Year 2025–26. This facility is meant for individuals who failed to submit their ITR before the original due date. Filing a belated return allows taxpayers to stay compliant, but only if it is done before this year-end deadline.

 

Follow Us

Filing Belated ITR Comes At A Cost

3/8
Filing Belated ITR Comes At A Cost

While belated ITR filing offers relief, it does not come without consequences. Taxpayers may have to pay a late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000, along with interest on any pending tax dues. Additionally, some benefits, such as carrying forward certain losses, are not available when returns are filed late.

 

Follow Us

Missing December 31 Can Mean Higher Tax Later

4/8
Missing December 31 Can Mean Higher Tax Later

If taxpayers miss the December 31 deadline, they will have to opt for filing an updated return at a later stage. This usually involves paying additional tax and reduces the flexibility available under belated filing. Hence, meeting the year-end deadline is crucial to avoid a higher financial burden.

 

Follow Us

GST Annual Return Due For Businesses

5/8
GST Annual Return Due For Businesses

December 31 is also a critical date for businesses registered under GST. It is the due date for filing the annual GST return for the relevant financial year. This return consolidates details of total sales, input tax credit claimed, taxes paid, and refunds received throughout the year.

 

Follow Us

Why Timely GST Filing Is Important

6/8
Why Timely GST Filing Is Important

Delays or errors in filing the GST annual return can invite late fees, compliance notices, or closer scrutiny from tax authorities. Since the annual return reflects a complete summary of business transactions, inaccuracies can raise red flags and lead to further action, making timely filing essential.

Follow Us

December 31 Deadline For PAN–Aadhaar Linking

7/8
December 31 Deadline For PAN–Aadhaar Linking

Another major compliance requirement ending on December 31 is PAN–Aadhaar linking. Taxpayers who have not completed this process must do so before the deadline. Failure to link PAN with Aadhaar can result in the PAN becoming inoperative from January 01, 2026.

 

Follow Us

Inoperative PAN Can Disrupt Financial Life

8/8
Inoperative PAN Can Disrupt Financial Life

If PAN becomes inoperative, taxpayers will not be able to file income tax returns, invest in mutual funds, open new bank accounts, or carry out high-value financial transactions. Tax experts advise completing all tax-related tasks well before December 31 to avoid technical issues or last-minute delays, as reported by News18.

(Images Credit: Freepik)

Follow Us
Income tax returnDecember 31 DeadlinePAN-Aadhaar linkingGSTITR Penalties
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
India
India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects
camera icon7
title
IIT JEE success story
From Prison Cell To IIT Dreams: The Boy Who Refused To Give Up
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For RCB In IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Tim David And...
camera icon11
title
Cricket Mystery Girls 2025
Meet 7 Stunning Mystery Girls Of IPL & Champions Trophy 2025 Who Broke The Internet - You Won't Believe; One Even Has Selfie With Virat Kohli
camera icon6
title
Jammu and Kashmir
Happy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experience Snowfall