Fincare, Utkarsh & More: 6 Small Finance Banks Offering Over 8% FD Interest To Senior Citizens– Check List
For senior citizens looking to earn safe and stable returns, fixed deposits (FDs) offered by small finance banks continue to be an attractive option. As of August 2025, six small finance banks in India are offering FD interest rates above 8 per cent for a 3-year tenure, specifically tailored for individuals aged 60 and above.
Safe & Lucrative FDs for Senior Citizens
Senior citizens looking for secure investment options with high returns can benefit from fixed deposits (FDs) offered by small finance banks. As of August 2025, several such banks are offering FD interest rates above 8 per cent for senior citizens on 3-year tenures. These FDs not only ensure steady income but also offer higher rates than many traditional banks. Here's the full list of 6 small finance banks offering rates above 8 per cent for senior citizens (aged 60 and above) for deposits below Rs 3 crore.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 8.15 per cent interest on 3-year FDs for senior citizens, with a special benefit of 0.60 per cent extra over the general rate of 7.65 per cent. The bank allows flexible tenures from 7 days to 10 years. A minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 is required. Do note, premature withdrawals attract a 1 per cent penalty, which is important to consider before locking in funds.
Slice Small Finance Bank
Slice Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest FD rate on this list—8.25 per cent for senior citizens on a 3-year deposit. With flexible tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years and a minimum deposit requirement of Rs 1,000, this bank combines attractive returns with digital-first convenience. Make sure to check specific terms, as penalties for premature withdrawals may vary.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank
Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 8.00 per cent interest to senior citizens for a 3-year FD, which includes a 0.50 per cent premium over the general rate of 7.50 per cent. Tenure options extend from 7 days to 10 years, and the minimum investment required is Rs 1,000. Premature withdrawals incur a 1 per cent penalty, except if done within the first 7 days.
Fincare Small Finance Bank
Fincare Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens an 8.00 per cent interest rate on 3-year FDs. The bank accepts deposits for durations from 7 days up to 7 years, with a minimum deposit of just Rs 1,000. It’s a good option for those who want both flexibility and stability. However, premature withdrawals will attract a 0.5 per cent penalty, so plan accordingly.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides a solid 8.15 per cent interest rate for senior citizens on a 3-year FD. The bank offers deposit tenures from 7 days to 10 years. While it previously had higher rates for longer terms, the revised 3-year rate remains competitive. The minimum deposit is Rs 1,000, and a 1 per cent penalty applies for early withdrawals.
Jana Small Finance Bank
Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.00 per cent interest to senior citizens on a 3-year FD, with rates effective from October 5, 2025. The bank also offers tax-saving FDs at the same rate. With tenure options from 7 days to 10 years and a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000, it's suitable for various needs. A 0.5 per cent penalty is charged for premature closure.
Choose What Fits Your Needs
With FD interest rates above 8 per cent, these 6 small finance banks provide attractive options for senior citizens looking to grow their savings securely. While returns are appealing, always consider factors like tenure, premature withdrawal penalties, and bank credibility before investing. Compare features and choose the one that aligns best with your financial goals.
