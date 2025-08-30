Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953446https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/fincare-utkarsh-more-6-small-finance-banks-offering-over-8-fd-interest-to-senior-citizens-check-list-2953446
NewsPhotosFincare, Utkarsh & More: 6 Small Finance Banks Offering Over 8% FD Interest To Senior Citizens– Check List
photoDetails

Fincare, Utkarsh & More: 6 Small Finance Banks Offering Over 8% FD Interest To Senior Citizens– Check List

For senior citizens looking to earn safe and stable returns, fixed deposits (FDs) offered by small finance banks continue to be an attractive option. As of August 2025, six small finance banks in India are offering FD interest rates above 8 per cent for a 3-year tenure, specifically tailored for individuals aged 60 and above.

Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Safe & Lucrative FDs for Senior Citizens

1/8
Safe & Lucrative FDs for Senior Citizens

Senior citizens looking for secure investment options with high returns can benefit from fixed deposits (FDs) offered by small finance banks. As of August 2025, several such banks are offering FD interest rates above 8 per cent for senior citizens on 3-year tenures. These FDs not only ensure steady income but also offer higher rates than many traditional banks. Here's the full list of 6 small finance banks offering rates above 8 per cent for senior citizens (aged 60 and above) for deposits below Rs 3 crore.

 

Follow Us

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

2/8
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 8.15 per cent interest on 3-year FDs for senior citizens, with a special benefit of 0.60 per cent extra over the general rate of 7.65 per cent. The bank allows flexible tenures from 7 days to 10 years. A minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 is required. Do note, premature withdrawals attract a 1 per cent penalty, which is important to consider before locking in funds.

 

Follow Us

Slice Small Finance Bank

3/8
Slice Small Finance Bank

Slice Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest FD rate on this list—8.25 per cent for senior citizens on a 3-year deposit. With flexible tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years and a minimum deposit requirement of Rs 1,000, this bank combines attractive returns with digital-first convenience. Make sure to check specific terms, as penalties for premature withdrawals may vary.

 

Follow Us

Shivalik Small Finance Bank

4/8
Shivalik Small Finance Bank

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 8.00 per cent interest to senior citizens for a 3-year FD, which includes a 0.50 per cent premium over the general rate of 7.50 per cent. Tenure options extend from 7 days to 10 years, and the minimum investment required is Rs 1,000. Premature withdrawals incur a 1 per cent penalty, except if done within the first 7 days.

 

Follow Us

Fincare Small Finance Bank

5/8
Fincare Small Finance Bank

Fincare Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens an 8.00 per cent interest rate on 3-year FDs. The bank accepts deposits for durations from 7 days up to 7 years, with a minimum deposit of just Rs 1,000. It’s a good option for those who want both flexibility and stability. However, premature withdrawals will attract a 0.5 per cent penalty, so plan accordingly.

 

Follow Us

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

6/8
Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides a solid 8.15 per cent interest rate for senior citizens on a 3-year FD. The bank offers deposit tenures from 7 days to 10 years. While it previously had higher rates for longer terms, the revised 3-year rate remains competitive. The minimum deposit is Rs 1,000, and a 1 per cent penalty applies for early withdrawals.

 

Follow Us

Jana Small Finance Bank

7/8
Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.00 per cent interest to senior citizens on a 3-year FD, with rates effective from October 5, 2025. The bank also offers tax-saving FDs at the same rate. With tenure options from 7 days to 10 years and a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000, it's suitable for various needs. A 0.5 per cent penalty is charged for premature closure.

 

Follow Us

Choose What Fits Your Needs

8/8
Choose What Fits Your Needs

With FD interest rates above 8 per cent, these 6 small finance banks provide attractive options for senior citizens looking to grow their savings securely. While returns are appealing, always consider factors like tenure, premature withdrawal penalties, and bank credibility before investing. Compare features and choose the one that aligns best with your financial goals.

 

Follow Us
small finance banksFD interestsenior citizensUtkarsh Small Finance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League Champions: Jaipur Pink Panthers In 2014 To Haryana Steelers In 2024; Check Full List Of Winners
camera icon7
title
Vaani Kapoor
7 Hot Bodycon Dresses By Vaani Kapoor That Redefine Fashion Goals
camera icon10
title
Ricky Ponting
5 Players Who Achieved No.1 ICC Ranking In All 3 Formats: Ricky Ponting To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Best colleges
Forbes Top 10 Small American Colleges With Best Education Facility, Easy Admission
camera icon10
title
Sachin tendulkar
Meet Indian Cricketers Honoured With Major Dhyan Chand Award: Sachin Tendulkar To MS Dhoni - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK