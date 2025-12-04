Advertisement
NewsPhotosFixed Deposit Interest Rates 2025: Check List Of 10 Banks Offering Higher FD Rates
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates 2025: Check List Of 10 Banks Offering Higher FD Rates

Several banks have revised their FD interest rates in 2025, primarily in response to changes in the RBI's repo rate. Amid this, investors need to keep a watch on the rate revisions to adjust their investments accordingly. 

 

Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Fixed Deposits continue to be one of the most popular and safest investment options in India. Several banks in India are offering higher interest rates on FDs for both general and senior citizen investors. Some banks are offering FD interest rates of 8 percent which offer a safe investment choice with assured returns. 

Here's a list of ten banks that are offering higher FD interest rates to citizens.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 8 percent on five years tenure. The rates are effective from December 2, 2025.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering an 8 percent interest rate for regular and senior citizens on fixed deposits with a five-year tenure. The rates are effective from December 3, 2025.

Slice Small Finance Bank is offering a 7.75 percent interest rate on FD for 18 months tenure for both regular and senior citizens. 

Dhanlaxmi Bank is offering 7.45 percent for 12 months to senior citizens. The bank revised its FD rates on November 28, 2025. 

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 7.30 percent on a 888-day tenure. The rates are effective from November 3, 2025.

HDFC Bank offers 6.60 percent interest to general citizens and 7.10 percent interest to senior citizens on eighteen months deposit. These rates came into force on 25 June 2025.

ICICI Bank offers 6.6 percent interest on its two years and five years fixed deposits to general depositors and 7.2 percent interest to senior depositors. These rates came into force on December 4, 2025.

The State Bank of India offers 6.45 percent interest on two-year FD to regular citizens and 6.95 percent to senior citizens. The interest rate for 5 years and up to 10 years is 6.05 for regular citizens and 7.05 to senior citizens. The revised rates came into force on 15 July 2025. 

Union Bank of India offers 6.60 percent interest on three-year term deposits to citizens. These rates came into force on 20 August 2025.

Bank of Baroda offers 6.50 percent interest on three-year fixed deposits to regular citizens and 7 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on 12 September.

