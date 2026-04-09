Fixed Deposit interest rates April 2026: From SBI, ICICI to HDFC, check FD rates of 8 banks

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Fixed Deposits continue to be one of the most popular and safest investment options in India. From time to time, banks revise their FD rates to align with changes in the RBI's repo rate and respond to inflation or credit demand. Amid this, investors need to keep a watch on the rate revisions to adjust their investments accordingly.

Here’s the FD interest rate offered by 8 major banks in India in April 2026.