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NewsPhotosFixed Deposit interest rates April 2026: From SBI, ICICI to HDFC, check FD rates of 8 banks
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Fixed Deposit interest rates April 2026: From SBI, ICICI to HDFC, check FD rates of 8 banks

From SBI, ICICI to HDFC and more, check Fixed Deposit interest rates of 8 major banks in April 2026.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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Fixed Deposits continue to be one of the most popular and safest investment options in India. From time to time, banks revise their FD rates to align with changes in the RBI's repo rate and respond to inflation or credit demand. Amid this, investors need to keep a watch on the rate revisions to adjust their investments accordingly. 

Here’s the FD interest rate offered by 8 major banks in India in April 2026.

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SBI FD rates April 2026

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SBI FD rates April 2026

SBI is offering FD interest rates starting from 3.05 percent to 6.40 percent per annum for the general public and 3.55 percent to 7.05 percent for senior citizens. The highest interest rate of 6.40 percent for the general public is provided on two-year fixed deposit and 7.05 percent on 5 years deposit for older persons.

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ICICI Bank FD rates April 2026

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ICICI Bank FD rates April 2026

ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates from 2.75 percent to 6.5 percent for general citizens and 3.25 percent to 7.1 percent for senior citizens across tenures of 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from April 8, 2026.

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Axis Bank FD rates April 2026

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Axis Bank FD rates April 2026

Axis Bank provides FD interest rates from 3 percent to 6.45 percent per annum for the general public and from 3.50 percent to 7.20 percent per annum for senior citizens across tenures of 7 days to 10 years. The rates are applicable from April 7, 2026.

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HDFC Bank FD rates April 2026

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HDFC Bank FD rates April 2026

The HDFC Bank FD interest rates range from 2.75 percent to 6.50 percent per annum for the general public and 3.25 percent to 7 percent per annum for senior citizens. The highest interest rate of 6.50 percent for the general public and 7 percent for older persons is provided on three-year fixed deposit. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.

 

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Yes Bank FD rates April 2026

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Yes Bank FD rates April 2026

Yes Bank is offering 3.25 percent to 7 percent interest on FDs to general customers and between 3.75 percent and 7.75 percent to senior citizens. The interest rates are effective from March 5, 2026.

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PNB FD rates April 2026

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PNB FD rates April 2026

The Punjab National Bank is offering FD interest rates of 3 to 6.60 percent per annum to the general public and 3.50 to 7.10 percent per annum to senior citizens. The highest interest rates of 6.25 percent for the general public and 7.10 percent for senior citizens are provided on FDs of 444 Days tenure. The rates are applicable from February 24, 2026.

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Bandhan Bank FD rates April 2026

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Bandhan Bank FD rates April 2026

Bandhan Bank offers interest rates from 2.95 percent to 7.25 percent to the general public and 3.70 percent to 7.75 percent to senior citizens. The highest interest rates of 7.25 and 7.75 percent are provided on two-year fixed deposits. The rates are applicable from March 5, 2026.

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD rates April 2026

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD rates April 2026

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers interest rates from 4 percent to 8.10 percent to the general public and 4.15 percent to 8.25 percent to senior citizens. The highest interest rates of 8.10 and 8.25 percent are provided on 30 months fixed deposits. The rates are applicable from March 29, 2026.

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