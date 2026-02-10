Advertisement
Fixed Deposit interest rates February 2026: 6 Banks have revised FD rates, check list
Fixed Deposit interest rates February 2026: 6 Banks have revised FD rates, check list

Top Indian banks, including Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Equitas SFB revised their FD rates in February 2026. 

Updated:Feb 10, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
FD interest rates February 2026

FD interest rates February 2026

Fixed Deposits continue to be one of the most popular and safest investment options in India. From time to time, banks revise their FD rates to align with changes in the RBI's repo rate and respond to inflation or credit demand. Top Indian banks, including Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Equitas SFB revised their FD rates in February 2026. Amid this, investors need to keep a watch on the rate revisions to adjust their investments accordingly. 

FD interest rates of top banks

FD interest rates of top banks

The following banks are offering higher FD interest rates to customers.

1. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering an 8 percent interest rate on its three-year FD to senior citizens. 2. Jana Small Finance Bank is offering an 8 percent interest rate on its two to three years senior citizen FDs.  3. ICICI Bank is offering its highest FD rate at 7.1 percent for terms ranging from 3 years and 1 day to 10 years.  4. Canara Bank is offering its highest FD interest rate at 7 percent on a 555-day tenure.

5. Punjab National Bank

5. Punjab National Bank

PNB revised its interest rates on February 1, 2026. The public sector lender is offering rates between 3 percent and 6.40 percent on deposits for the general public and between 3.50 percent and 6.90 percent for senior citizens. The highest interest of 6.40 percent and 6.90 percent is offered on a deposit of 390 days tenure.

6. Indian Bank

6. Indian Bank

Indian Bank revised its rates with effect from February 4, 2026. The bank is offering between 2.80 percent and 6.95 percent to depositors across various tenures. The bank has introduced a new scheme known as IND Secure with a tenure of 444 days that is offering an interest rate of 6.45 percent to the general public and 6.95 percent to senior citizens. 

7. Equitas Small Finance Bank

7. Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from February 2, 2026. The bank is offering between 3.50 percent and 7.20 percent to depositors across various tenures. The highest rate of 7.20 percent is available on the 888 day tenure. 

RBI holds repo rate

RBI holds repo rate

The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent on February 6, 2026. As the  RBI has maintained a repo rate at 5.5 percent in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting, banks are unlikely to lower their interest rates on their fixed deposit schemes anytime soon. 

