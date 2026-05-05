Fixed deposit rates in May 2026 for senior citizens: Private, public, small finance banks offering high interest rates
Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a trusted investment instrument for senior citizens who look for safe and steady returns during their retirement years. Senior citizens generally opt for FDs as these investments are safe and offer higher interest income which ensures financial stability in retirement.
Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
Leading banks in India are offering higher interest rates to senior citizens to help them with their living expenses. Check here the list of public sector, private and small finance banks which are offering high FD rates in 2026 for senior citizens.
SBI Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
SBI FD starts at 3.55 percent interest for deposits of 7 days to 45 days for senior citizens. The bank offers the highest interest rate of up to 7.05 percent for deposits between 5 and 10 years.
HDFC Bank Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
HDFC Bank FD starts at 3.25 percent interest for deposits of 7 days to 14 days for senior citizens. The highest interest rate of 7 percent per annum is provided for senior citizens on a tenure of three years. The rates are applicable from March 6, 2026.
ICICI Bank Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates of 7.1 percent for senior citizens on the tenures of 3 to 5 years and 7 percent on tenures of 5 Years 1 Day to 10 years. The rates are applicable from May 5, 2026.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD starts from a tenure of 7 to 14 days, under which the bank is offering 4.15 percent to senior citizens. The bank is offering a top interest rate of 8.25 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 30 months. The rates are applicable from March 29, 2026.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD starts from a tenure of 7 to 45 days, under which the bank is offering 4.50 percent to senior citizens. The bank is offering a top interest rate of 8.25 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 666 days. The rates are applicable from May 5, 2026.
Yes Bank Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
The bank FD starts from a tenure of 7 to 14 days, under which it is offering an interest rate of 3.75 percent. The bank is offering 7.75 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 36 months. The interest rates are effective from March 5, 2026.
Axis Bank Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
Axis Bank FD starts from a tenure of 7 to 14 days under which the bank is providing an interest rate of 3.50 percent to senior citizens. The bank is offering the highest interest rate of 7.20 percent per annum for senior citizens on tenures of 5 to 10 years. The rates are applicable from May 5, 2026.
PNB Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
Punjab National Bank FD starts from a tenure of 7 to 14 days with an interest rate of 3.50 percent. The bank provides a highest rate of 7.10 percent for a 444-day term. The rates are effective from February 24, 2026.
Bank of India Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026
The bank FD rate starts from a tenure of 7 to 14 days under which 3 percent interest is offered to senior citizens. The bank offers a highest interest rate of 7.10 percent for 450 days. The rates are effective from 02.03.2026.
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