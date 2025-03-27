Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List

9 / 9

The bank is offering attractive interest rates for various tenures to investors. For a 333-day tenure, the rate is 7.20%. For a 444-day tenure, the rate is 7.30%. The rate for 555 days is 7.45%. The rate for 777 days is 7.20%, and for 999 days it is 6.65%. The bank is offering senior citizens an additional 0.50% interest rate. The plan is valid until March 31, 2025.