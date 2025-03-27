Advertisement
Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List

Check list of banks offering lucrative interest on Fixed Deposit schemes that is valid upto 31 March 2025.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
SBI, IDBI, Indian Bank, HDFC, Punjab & Sind Bank FD Scheme

Leading banks like SBI, IDBI, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank have launched special Fixed Deposit (FD) schemes with higher interest rates than regular FD offerings. These special FDs have been structured to provide unique interest benefits to people. 

 

FD schemes available till 31 March 2025

Investors looking to benefit from these higher interest rates can apply before the schemes close, as these are limited-time opportunities to secure favourable interest rates and enhance savings. Here’s a closer look at the special FD schemes offered by different banks:

 

SBI Amrit Vrishti FD Scheme

Amrit Vrishti, a special tenor plan of "444 days", offered by SBI, gives a rate of interest of 7.25% to general citizens. Senior citizens are being offered an additional 50 basis points. The bank is offering an interest rate of 7.75% to senior citizens. The scheme is effective till March 31, 2025.

 

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme

The “400 days” special tenor scheme offers a rate of interest of 7.10% for general citizens and 7.60% for senior citizens. The scheme is valid till March 31, 2025.

 

IDBI Utsav Callable FD

The bank has launched a new 555-Day Utsav FD tenure. The existing special tenures under Utsav FD extended up to March 31, 2025. The special tenor scheme of “555 Days” offers a rate of interest of 7.40% for general citizens, and 7.90% for senior citizens.

 

Indian Bank Ind Super 400 Days FD Scheme

The “IND SUPER 400 DAYS”, special retail term deposit product, offers a higher rate of interest for 400 days investment that is under Rs 3 crore. The rate of interest for the public is 7.30 %, for senior citizens is 7.80 %, and for super senior citizens is 8.05 %. The offer is valid up to March 31, 2025. 

Indian Bank Ind Super 300 Days FD Scheme

The “IND SUPER 300 DAYS” special retail term deposit product offers a higher rate of interest for investment under Rs 3 crore for 300 days. The rate of interest for the public is 7.05 %, for senior citizens is 7.55 %, and for super senior citizens is 7.80 %. The scheme is available until March 31, 2025. 

 

HDFC Bank FD Scheme

HDFC Bank’s special edition FD offers a higher interest rate to investors for a 35-month tenure. The annual interest rate for regular investors is 7.35%, while the rate of interest for senior citizens is 7.85%. This scheme is valid up to March 31, 2025.

 

Punjab & Sind Bank FD Scheme

The bank is offering attractive interest rates for various tenures to investors. For a 333-day tenure, the rate is 7.20%. For a 444-day tenure, the rate is 7.30%. The rate for 555 days is 7.45%. The rate for 777 days is 7.20%, and for 999 days it is 6.65%. The bank is offering senior citizens an additional 0.50% interest rate. The plan is valid until March 31, 2025.

