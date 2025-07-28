Forget Physical Gold, This RBI Gold Scheme Is Giving Massive 251% Returns

photoDetails

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18 Series-II, issued on July 28, 2017, matured on July 28, 2025, with a redemption price of Rs 9,924 per gram, reflecting a remarkable 250.67 percent capital gain over the original issue price of Rs 2,830. In addition, investors earned 2.5 percent annual interest, totaling approximately 20 percent over the 8-year tenure. While this interest is taxable, capital gains for individuals upon maturity are exempt from tax. Issued by the RBI for the Government of India, SGBs are a secure and convenient alternative to physical gold, offering market-linked returns without storage risks or making charges.