Forgotten EPF savings? EPFO to Auto-Credit funds without any paperwork

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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out a significant reform aimed at clearing nearly Rs 5,200 crore stuck in inoperative provident fund accounts. This move is part of a broader effort to modernise the system, improve ease of access for subscribers, and ensure that unclaimed funds are returned to their rightful owners without lengthy procedures. With millions of accounts lying inactive across the country, the initiative could mark a major shift in how EPF withdrawals are processed.