Forgotten EPF savings? EPFO to Auto-Credit funds without any paperwork
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out a significant reform aimed at clearing nearly Rs 5,200 crore stuck in inoperative provident fund accounts. This move is part of a broader effort to modernise the system, improve ease of access for subscribers, and ensure that unclaimed funds are returned to their rightful owners without lengthy procedures. With millions of accounts lying inactive across the country, the initiative could mark a major shift in how EPF withdrawals are processed.
EPFO Plans Auto-Settlement To Unlock Rs 5,200 Crore in Inactive Accounts
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is working on a major reform to automatically settle claims in inactive accounts, aiming to release nearly Rs 5,200 crore lying unclaimed. The move is expected to simplify withdrawals and reduce delays for millions of subscribers.
What Is the New Auto-Settlement Plan?
Under the proposed system, EPFO will enable automatic processing of withdrawals from inoperative accounts without requiring members to file claims. This marks a shift toward a more tech-driven and user-friendly system.
Pilot Project Already Approved
A pilot phase has already been cleared, focusing initially on small-balance accounts. The success of this trial will determine whether the system is expanded to cover higher-value accounts in the future.
Over 31 Lakh Accounts Identified
EPFO currently has more than 31 lakh inoperative accounts where funds remain idle. These accounts typically belong to individuals who changed jobs, retired, or failed to withdraw their savings.
Direct Credit Without Paperwork
For eligible accounts, especially those linked with Aadhaar and bank details, funds will be directly credited without any paperwork or manual claims. This is expected to significantly reduce processing time and improve access to funds.
Who Will Benefit First?
The initial rollout will mainly target accounts with balances of Rs 1,000 or less. Around 1.33 lakh such accounts are likely to be covered in the first phase, with gradual expansion planned later.
Why This Move Matters
This initiative is part of a broader push to modernise EPFO services, reduce unclaimed funds, and ensure that money reaches rightful beneficiaries faster. If successful, it could transform how EPF withdrawals are handled in India.
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