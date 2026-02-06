From Chilika Lake to Dal Lake: 10 must-visit Indian lakes famous for incredible birdlife and migratory birds
India’s lakes are home to some of the most beautiful birds from across the world. For nature lovers, photographers, and birdwatchers, these lakes are a must-visit to witness rich birdlife and seasonal migrations.
India is home to some of the most beautiful lakes that attract birds from across the world. These lakes become colourful and lively, especially during the winter season, when thousands of migratory birds arrive. For nature lovers, photographers, and birdwatchers, these lakes are a true paradise.
Chilika Lake, Odisha
Chilika Lake is Asia’s largest brackish water lake and a famous birdwatching destination. Every year, birds like flamingos, pelicans, and storks migrate here. The sight of birds flying over the calm waters is truly magical.
Keoladeo Ghana Lake, Rajasthan
Located inside Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this lake is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to hundreds of bird species, including herons, cranes, and ducks. Winter is the best time to visit.
Vembanad Lake, Kerala
Vembanad Lake is not only scenic but also rich in birdlife. You can spot kingfishers, cormorants, and migratory birds here. The peaceful surroundings make it perfect for nature lovers.
Pulicat Lake, Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu
Pulicat Lake is famous for flamingos, especially during winter. The lake also attracts pelicans and other water birds. It is a great place for bird photography.
Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan
Sambhar Lake is India’s largest inland saltwater lake. During winter, it turns pink with thousands of flamingos. It is one of the most beautiful sights for bird lovers.
Loktak Lake, Manipur
Loktak Lake is known for its floating islands called phumdis. It attracts many local and migratory birds. The natural beauty of this lake makes it truly unique.
Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir
Dal Lake is famous for its scenic views and houseboats, but it also attracts many bird species. Ducks, geese, and other migratory birds visit the lake during winter.
Nal Sarovar Lake, Gujarat
Nal Sarovar is one of the largest bird sanctuaries in India. Thousands of migratory birds from Central Asia and Europe visit this lake every year. Boat rides offer close views of birds.
Kolleru Lake, Andhra Pradesh
Kolleru Lake is a major freshwater lake and an important bird habitat. Pelicans, ibises, and painted storks are commonly seen here, especially in winter.
Umiam Lake, Meghalaya
Umiam Lake is surrounded by green hills and attracts several bird species. It is less crowded and perfect for peaceful birdwatching and nature photography.
India’s lakes are not just water bodies; they are safe homes for thousands of birds. Visiting these lakes helps us connect with nature and understand the importance of protecting wildlife. Whether you are a birdwatcher or simply love nature, these lakes offer unforgettable experiences.
