From College Dropout To Millionaire: Meet Man, Son Of A Security Guard, Faced Hardships, Started With Rs 11,000 Salary, Now Owns 3 Companies; He Is…
From struggling in school and earning just Rs 11,000 as his first salary to building three successful companies, Sushil Singh’s journey is a powerful reminder that failure is not the end. Born into poverty and raised in a Mumbai chawl, he slowly worked his way up through hard work, smart decisions, and unwavering determination.
From a small town to big dreams
Sushil Singh was born into a poor family in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Life was never easy, but even amid hardships, he carried a quiet dream of building something of his own.
A difficult childhood in Mumbai
Sushil’s family later moved to Mumbai, where they lived in a chawl in Dombivli. His father worked as a bank security guard, while his mother managed the household. Money was tight, and struggles were part of daily life.
Failed in school, but didn’t give up
Academics were a challenge for Sushil. He struggled badly in school and failed initially, but with one year of focused effort, he finally cleared Class 12, a turning point that boosted his confidence.
College without passion, but with purpose
Though not keen on studies, Sushil completed Computer Science graduation from Allahabad University. He later pursued a polytechnic course, hoping practical skills would open doors to better opportunities.
First job, first salary—Rs 11,000
Like many young professionals, Sushil began with entry-level jobs. His first salary was just Rs 11,000, but instead of feeling discouraged, he treated it as a learning phase.
Marriage that changed everything
Sushil’s life took a major turn after marrying Sarita Rawat, a software engineer. Together, they decided to start a business and partnered with a US-based businessman—laying the foundation of SSR Techvision, a BPO in Noida.
From rented seats to owning a building
The couple started small, renting just four seats in a co-working office with eight desks. In an astonishing two and a half years, Sushil claims the company grew so fast that they bought the entire building in Noida.
Three companies, one inspiring journey
After SSR Techvision, Sushil launched Deebaco, a global B2C online clothing brand. In 2019, he started his third venture, Cyva Systems Inc, a multinational IT consulting firm—cementing his journey from failure to success.
