From College Dropout To Millionaire: Meet Man, Son Of A Security Guard, Faced Hardships, Started With Rs 11,000 Salary, Now Owns 3 Companies; He Is…

From struggling in school and earning just Rs 11,000 as his first salary to building three successful companies, Sushil Singh’s journey is a powerful reminder that failure is not the end. Born into poverty and raised in a Mumbai chawl, he slowly worked his way up through hard work, smart decisions, and unwavering determination. 

Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
From a small town to big dreams

From a small town to big dreams

Sushil Singh was born into a poor family in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Life was never easy, but even amid hardships, he carried a quiet dream of building something of his own.

 

A difficult childhood in Mumbai

A difficult childhood in Mumbai

Sushil’s family later moved to Mumbai, where they lived in a chawl in Dombivli. His father worked as a bank security guard, while his mother managed the household. Money was tight, and struggles were part of daily life.

 

Failed in school, but didn’t give up

Failed in school, but didn’t give up

Academics were a challenge for Sushil. He struggled badly in school and failed initially, but with one year of focused effort, he finally cleared Class 12, a turning point that boosted his confidence.

 

College without passion, but with purpose

College without passion, but with purpose

Though not keen on studies, Sushil completed Computer Science graduation from Allahabad University. He later pursued a polytechnic course, hoping practical skills would open doors to better opportunities.

 

First job, first salary—Rs 11,000

First job, first salary—Rs 11,000

Like many young professionals, Sushil began with entry-level jobs. His first salary was just Rs 11,000, but instead of feeling discouraged, he treated it as a learning phase.

 

Marriage that changed everything

Marriage that changed everything

Sushil’s life took a major turn after marrying Sarita Rawat, a software engineer. Together, they decided to start a business and partnered with a US-based businessman—laying the foundation of SSR Techvision, a BPO in Noida.

 

From rented seats to owning a building

From rented seats to owning a building

The couple started small, renting just four seats in a co-working office with eight desks. In an astonishing two and a half years, Sushil claims the company grew so fast that they bought the entire building in Noida.

 

Three companies, one inspiring journey

Three companies, one inspiring journey

After SSR Techvision, Sushil launched Deebaco, a global B2C online clothing brand. In 2019, he started his third venture, Cyva Systems Inc, a multinational IT consulting firm—cementing his journey from failure to success.

 

