From Corporate Desk To IAS: Meet Vishaka Yadav, Who Quit Her Job To Prepare For UPSC Without Coaching, Failed Twice But Cleared Exam On Her Third Attempt; Her AIR Is….
Vishakha Yadav’s story is a reminder that real success often begins outside one’s comfort zone. Leaving behind a stable corporate career, she chose a tougher path driven by a desire to serve the nation. Her journey, marked by discipline, patience and perseverance, shows how courage and consistent effort can eventually lead to remarkable achievements.
From Corporate Desk To IAS
Some success stories are not about shortcuts or comfort—they are about courage and conviction. Vishakha Yadav’s journey from a secure corporate career to becoming an IAS officer is one such inspiring tale of grit, patience and purpose.
An Engineering Background
Vishakha completed her B.Tech from Delhi Technological University (DTU). Like many engineering graduates, she stepped into the private sector with strong technical skills and big career prospects ahead of her.
The Dream Corporate Job
After graduation, Vishakha joined Cisco in Bengaluru. With a good salary, professional growth and job security, she was living the life many young professionals aspire to.
A Desire to Serve the Nation
Despite the comforts of corporate life, Vishakha felt something was missing. She wanted her work to create real impact at the grassroots level. Over time, the idea of joining the civil services grew stronger, pushing her to rethink her career path.
Taking the Big Leap
In a bold and risky move, Vishakha resigned from her corporate job to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It was a decision that meant uncertainty, pressure and years of disciplined preparation.
Family Support Became Her Strength
Raised in Delhi, Vishakha comes from a humble background. Her father, Rajkumar Yadav, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, while her mother, Sarita Yadav, is a homemaker. Their values of honesty and service played a crucial role in shaping her mindset.
No Coaching, Only Self-Study
Unlike many aspirants, Vishakha chose to prepare without coaching. She relied on self-study, strong fundamentals, consistent revision and focused preparation, proving that determination can often outweigh resources.
Failures That Tested Her Patience
Her first two UPSC attempts were disappointing as she could not clear the preliminary exam. Instead of giving up, Vishakha analysed her mistakes, refined her strategy and strengthened her core subjects with renewed discipline.
Third Attempt, Historic Success
In her third attempt, Vishakha cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination with flying colours, securing All India Rank 6 in UPSC 2019. She scored 1046 out of 2025 marks—an achievement that turned years of struggle into a moment of triumph.
An IAS Officer Serving the Nation
Today, Vishakha Yadav serves as an IAS officer in Kurung Kumey district, Arunachal Pradesh. From corporate cubicles to public service in remote regions, her journey is a powerful reminder that courage, persistence and purpose can truly change lives.
(Images credit: @yadavVish21_IAS/X)
