From Dishwasher To Crorepati: Meet Man Who Left Home At 13, Washed Dishes For Rs 18, Now Owns Rs 3000000000 Empire, He Is….
Jayaram Banan left home at 13 and started washing dishes for Rs 18 a month. Years later, he founded Sagar Ratna, which grew into a Rs 300 crore South Indian restaurant empire. His journey from a school dropout to the "Dosa King" is truly inspiring.
A Humble Start in Udupi
Jayaram Banan’s story begins in the coastal town of Udupi, Karnataka. Born into a simple household, he was not academically inclined. After failing a school exam at the age of 13, Jayaram made a life-changing decision—he left home with just a few rupees he secretly borrowed from his father's pocket, chasing a dream far beyond his village.
A Risky Journey to Mumbai
In 1967, with no plan and limited money, Jayaram boarded a train to Mumbai. The bustling city offered little comfort, but he managed to find a job at a restaurant. With no prior skills, he started from the very bottom—washing dishes and cleaning tables—for a meagre salary of Rs 18 a month.
Climbing the Ladder Through Hard Work
Jayaram's dedication paid off. Over six years, his salary increased from Rs 18 to Rs 200, and he was eventually promoted from waiter to restaurant manager. During this time, he observed how South Indian food was gaining popularity in Mumbai, which sparked an idea for his future.
A New Chapter in Delhi
In 1974, Jayaram took another leap of faith and moved to Delhi, where South Indian food was still a novelty. He began by managing a canteen, learning how to handle food operations in a different market. This hands-on experience prepared him for his next big step—launching his own restaurant.
Birth of Sagar in 1986
Jayaram opened his first restaurant, Sagar, in Defence Colony, Delhi, in 1986. On its very first day, the restaurant earned Rs 408. While modest, it was enough to show that people were eager for authentic South Indian cuisine in North India.
Turning Success Into a Brand
As the restaurant gained popularity, Jayaram opened a second outlet in Delhi’s Lodhi Market. Despite pricing dishes 20 per cent higher than competitors, the quality and taste kept customers coming back. This laid the foundation for his successful brand Sagar Ratna, which soon became a household name.
From Delhi to the World
Sagar Ratna expanded rapidly—first across Delhi, then to other parts of North India. Today, it operates over 90 outlets in India and abroad, including locations in Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok. In 2001, Jayaram also launched another restaurant chain, Swagat.
The Dosa King of the North
Today, Jayaram Banan is widely known as the Dosa King of the North. His empire, valued at over Rs 300 crore, as per Financial Express. It stands as a shining example of how grit and determination can turn even a dishwasher into a successful entrepreneur. His story continues to inspire countless dreamers across India.
(Images Credit: @VisitUdupi/X, @parsh_kothari/X, @Svara/X, @RaviKapoor/X)
Trending Photos