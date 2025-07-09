Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929152https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/from-dominica-to-St-Lucia-countries-where-indians-are-buying-citizenship-under-rs-1-crore-check-list-2929152
NewsPhotosFrom Dominica To St. Lucia: Countries Where Indians Are Buying Citizenship Under Rs 1 Crore– Check List
photoDetails

From Dominica To St. Lucia: Countries Where Indians Are Buying Citizenship Under Rs 1 Crore– Check List

In today’s unpredictable world, a second passport is becoming a smart safety net for wealthy Indians. As reported by Business Today, several small countries now legally offer citizenship in exchange for a one-time investment—no relocation, language tests, or long waits. These citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes provide benefits like visa-free travel, tax perks, and access to global opportunities—all for under Rs 1 crore.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Why Rich Indians Are Buying Second Passports

1/10
Why Rich Indians Are Buying Second Passports

More Indians are turning to citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes for security, visa-free access, and tax advantages. These legal routes require no relocation, interviews, or even language tests—just a one-time investment or donation.

 

Follow Us

What Is Citizenship-by-Investment?

2/10
What Is Citizenship-by-Investment?

CBI lets you acquire citizenship in exchange for an investment—usually in real estate or a government fund. Processing takes just a few months, and many countries offer programmes below ₹1 crore. You don’t even need to visit the country in some cases.

 

Follow Us

Dominica – Passport for Rs 76 Lakh

3/10
Dominica – Passport for Rs 76 Lakh

Donate 100,000 dollars (approx Rs 76 lakh) to Dominica’s Economic Diversification Fund and get citizenship in 3–6 months. The passport allows visa-free travel to 145+ countries with no interview or physical residency requirement.

 

Follow Us

St. Lucia – Tax-Friendly, Travel Easy

4/10
St. Lucia – Tax-Friendly, Travel Easy

With an investment starting at Rs 76 lakh, St. Lucia offers visa-free access to 140+ countries and zero global income tax. You can include family members, and the process is simple and remote.

 

Follow Us

Vanuatu – Passport in Just 60 Days

5/10
Vanuatu – Passport in Just 60 Days

Nicknamed the “Amazon Prime of citizenship,” Vanuatu promises a passport in just 60 days for around Rs 80–85 lakh. You’ll enjoy zero income, capital gains, and inheritance taxes—plus access to 90+ countries visa-free.

 

Follow Us

Grenada – A Shortcut to the US

6/10
Grenada – A Shortcut to the US

Invest about Rs 95 lakh in Grenada and unlock visa-free access to 140+ countries, plus eligibility for a US E-2 business visa. Ideal for those wanting a legal pathway to live and work in the US.

 

Follow Us

Antigua & Barbuda

7/10
Antigua & Barbuda

For Rs 76–80 lakh, Antigua & Barbuda grants citizenship with minimal residency: just 5 days in 5 years. Visa-free access includes the UK, EU, and over 140 countries. Spouse, kids, and parents can also be added.

 

Follow Us

Moldova – Europe’s Underrated Option

8/10
Moldova – Europe’s Underrated Option

Moldova offers citizenship for approx ₹92 lakh. Though not in the EU, it allows visa-free travel to 120+ countries and is considered a stepping stone for those looking to eventually access the European region.

 

Follow Us

St. Kitts & Nevis – Oldest and Most Trusted CBI

9/10
St. Kitts & Nevis – Oldest and Most Trusted CBI

For around Rs 92 lakh, this Caribbean nation offers one of the longest-running CBI programmes. Visa-free travel to 150+ countries, zero global tax, and no residency rules make it a go-to choice for privacy-seeking investors.

 

Follow Us

India Doesn’t Allow Dual Citizenship

10/10
India Doesn’t Allow Dual Citizenship

If you take up citizenship in any of these countries, Indian law requires you to give up your Indian citizenship. However, you can apply for OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) status later to maintain some rights in India.

(Images credit: Freepik/File photo)

Follow Us
Second passport benefitsindian citizenshipBest passports to buy in 2025Buy passport under Rs 1 crore
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
England's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against India: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson IN; Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue OUT
camera icon12
title
Detox water recipes
9 Powerful Detox Water Recipes That Burn Belly Fat And Give Glowing Skin – You’ll Thank Us For Number 7!
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet India’s Richest Doctor: Built 20 Hospitals Across 3 Countries And Donated Rs... After Air India Crash; His Net Worth Is...
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against England: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur IN
camera icon5
title
Indian Navy
What Is Indian Navy Project-77? Nuclear Submarines With Hypersonic Missiles To Dominate Indo-Pacific
NEWS ON ONE CLICK