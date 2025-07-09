From Dominica To St. Lucia: Countries Where Indians Are Buying Citizenship Under Rs 1 Crore– Check List
In today’s unpredictable world, a second passport is becoming a smart safety net for wealthy Indians. As reported by Business Today, several small countries now legally offer citizenship in exchange for a one-time investment—no relocation, language tests, or long waits. These citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes provide benefits like visa-free travel, tax perks, and access to global opportunities—all for under Rs 1 crore.
Why Rich Indians Are Buying Second Passports
More Indians are turning to citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes for security, visa-free access, and tax advantages. These legal routes require no relocation, interviews, or even language tests—just a one-time investment or donation.
What Is Citizenship-by-Investment?
CBI lets you acquire citizenship in exchange for an investment—usually in real estate or a government fund. Processing takes just a few months, and many countries offer programmes below ₹1 crore. You don’t even need to visit the country in some cases.
Dominica – Passport for Rs 76 Lakh
Donate 100,000 dollars (approx Rs 76 lakh) to Dominica’s Economic Diversification Fund and get citizenship in 3–6 months. The passport allows visa-free travel to 145+ countries with no interview or physical residency requirement.
St. Lucia – Tax-Friendly, Travel Easy
With an investment starting at Rs 76 lakh, St. Lucia offers visa-free access to 140+ countries and zero global income tax. You can include family members, and the process is simple and remote.
Vanuatu – Passport in Just 60 Days
Nicknamed the “Amazon Prime of citizenship,” Vanuatu promises a passport in just 60 days for around Rs 80–85 lakh. You’ll enjoy zero income, capital gains, and inheritance taxes—plus access to 90+ countries visa-free.
Grenada – A Shortcut to the US
Invest about Rs 95 lakh in Grenada and unlock visa-free access to 140+ countries, plus eligibility for a US E-2 business visa. Ideal for those wanting a legal pathway to live and work in the US.
Antigua & Barbuda
For Rs 76–80 lakh, Antigua & Barbuda grants citizenship with minimal residency: just 5 days in 5 years. Visa-free access includes the UK, EU, and over 140 countries. Spouse, kids, and parents can also be added.
Moldova – Europe’s Underrated Option
Moldova offers citizenship for approx ₹92 lakh. Though not in the EU, it allows visa-free travel to 120+ countries and is considered a stepping stone for those looking to eventually access the European region.
St. Kitts & Nevis – Oldest and Most Trusted CBI
For around Rs 92 lakh, this Caribbean nation offers one of the longest-running CBI programmes. Visa-free travel to 150+ countries, zero global tax, and no residency rules make it a go-to choice for privacy-seeking investors.
India Doesn’t Allow Dual Citizenship
If you take up citizenship in any of these countries, Indian law requires you to give up your Indian citizenship. However, you can apply for OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) status later to maintain some rights in India.
