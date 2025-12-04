From Farmer’s Son To Billionaire CEO: Meet Man Who Overcame Struggles, Cracked IIT, Today Owns Rs 94,48,00,00,000 Stake—He Is…
Lalit Keshre’s journey is a true example of determination and grit. Born into a farmer’s family in a small village in Madhya Pradesh, he grew up with limited resources but big dreams. Despite facing financial struggles, he cracked the challenging IIT entrance exam and completed his education from IIT Bombay.
You must have heard several success stories about billionaires dominating the business world. But today we bring you the inspiring journey of a fintech boss who grew up far away from the conveniences of urban life—yet went on to become one of India’s most admired CEOs. Meet Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of Groww, a leading investment platform in India.
Who Is Lalit Keshre?
Lalit Keshre, now 44, is the quiet force behind Groww, the platform that transformed first-time investors into confident market participants and made investing simpler and more accessible. Despite his massive success today, his journey began in extremely modest circumstances.
Born In A Farmer’s Family
Lalit was born into a farming family in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh and spent most of his early years living with his grandparents. The family did not have financial comforts, but they never lacked encouragement, something that pushed him to dream beyond typical expectations.
Early Life & Struggles
Growing up in Lepa village, educational facilities were limited and opportunities were rare. His early schooling happened in the district’s only English-medium school, a choice that later became a game changer and opened doors to larger possibilities.
Cracked IIT Against All Odds
With hard work and determination, Lalit cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secured admission to IIT Bombay, where he completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in technology. His journey that began in a small village had now reached the nation’s top engineering institution.
Career Beginnings
Lalit started his professional journey at Flipkart as one of its early product managers and played a key role in shaping the Flipkart Marketplace. But soon, he decided to build something of his own and the idea that changed his life took shape.
The Rise of Groww
In 2016, Lalit teamed up with fellow Flipkart alumni Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh to launch Groww, a platform aimed at making investing easy for everyone. Groww entered the Unicorn club in 2021, crossed $3 billion valuation by 2023, and became one of India’s most successful fintech companies. During Covid-19, the platform became extremely popular, helping millions start investing.
His Billion-Dollar Stake
Lalit owns 559.1 million shares, giving him a 9.06% stake in Groww. At current prices, his holding is valued at Rs 94,48,00,00,000 (Rs 9,448 crore) roughly $1.13 billion, officially placing him among India’s billionaires. Groww’s strong market listing pushed the company’s market cap past Rs 1 lakh crore, proving the power of India’s fintech revolution.
