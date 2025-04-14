From FD Scheme Withdrawal To Revision In Interest Rates --Check What Top Banks Have Announced Post April RBI Policy

4 / 12

Bank of India has withdrawn its special fixed deposit scheme for 400 days wherein it was offering an interest rate upto 7.30%. The bank has reduced its rate for Fixed Deposits for amounts of less than Rs 3.00 Crs and is now offering 4.25% for deposits maturing between 91 days and 179 days and 5.75% for 180 days to less than 1 year.

Deposits for one year would get an interest rate of 7.05% while those above 1 year up to 2 years would get 6.75%. The deposit in the amount bucket of 3 crores to less than Rs 10 Crs, the Bank will be offering 5.75% for deposits maturing between 91 days and 179 days, 6.25% for 180 days to up to 210 days, and 6.50% for deposits of 211 days to less than one year. Deposits for one year would get an interest rate of 7.05% while those above 1 year to less than 2 years would get 6.70%.