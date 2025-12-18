Advertisement
From Mechanic To Rs 4,800,000,000,000 Net Worth: Meet Man Who Once Fixed Machines, Now Owns 22 Luxury Apartments In Burj Khalifa — Not Ambani, Adani; He Is…
From Mechanic To Rs 4,800,000,000,000 Net Worth: Meet Man Who Once Fixed Machines, Now Owns 22 Luxury Apartments In Burj Khalifa — Not Ambani, Adani; He Is…

Starting life as a mechanic to support his family, this self-made man went on to build an empire worth Rs 4.8 trillion. Today, he owns 22 luxurious apartments in Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa—proving that success can come from the most unexpected beginnings.

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
From Workshop To World's Tallest Tower

1/8
From Workshop To World's Tallest Tower

Dubai is known for attracting the world’s richest people with its luxury lifestyle and iconic real estate. Among the many success stories emerging from the city, one name stands out—George V Nereamparambil, an Indian businessman who rose from humble beginnings to owning 22 luxury apartments in the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on Earth.

 

Who Is George V Nereamparambil?

2/8
Who Is George V Nereamparambil?

George V Nereamparambil is a self-made entrepreneur from Kerala, India, who built his fortune in the Gulf through hard work and smart business decisions. Today, he is counted among the most successful Indian-origin businessmen in the UAE, with a reported net worth of Rs 4,800 crore.

 

Humble Beginnings In Kerala

3/8
Humble Beginnings In Kerala

Born into a modest family in Kerala, George began working at a very young age. He helped his father in agricultural trade and also worked as a mechanic to support the family. These early struggles shaped his discipline and determination to succeed.

 

First Taste Of Entrepreneurship

4/8
First Taste Of Entrepreneurship

Before moving abroad, George experimented with small businesses in India. One of his early ventures involved producing gum from cotton seeds, which turned out to be profitable. This phase helped him understand business basics and take calculated risks.

 

Big Move To The UAE In 1976

5/8
Big Move To The UAE In 1976

In 1976, George moved to Sharjah, UAE, where he spotted a major opportunity. With extreme heat across the region, air conditioning was not a luxury but a necessity. This insight led him to enter the air conditioning and electrical contracting business.

 

Building A Business Empire

6/8
Building A Business Empire

George founded GEO Electrical Contracting Trading Company, which grew steadily over the years. Today, the company is a major name in the Gulf’s infrastructure and contracting space. George serves as its Chairman and Executive Director, overseeing large-scale projects across the region.

 

22 Apartments In Burj Khalifa

7/8
22 Apartments In Burj Khalifa

In 2010, a challenge from a relative pushed George to rent an apartment in the Burj Khalifa. What started as a bold move soon turned into a major investment strategy. Over the years, he acquired 22 luxury apartments in the iconic tower, many featuring gold-themed interiors, as reported by Zee News.

 

Net Worth & An Inspiring Legacy

8/8
Net Worth & An Inspiring Legacy

According to media reports, George V Nereamparambil’s net worth stands at around Rs 4,800 crore. His journey from a mechanic in Kerala to a real estate powerhouse in Dubai proves that vision, persistence, and smart investing can truly change lives and create global success stories.

 

