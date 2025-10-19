Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Nestlé To Microsoft: 7 Global Giants That Announced Huge Layoffs This Year
From Nestlé To Microsoft: 7 Global Giants That Announced Huge Layoffs This Year

A wave of layoffs is hitting major global companies across industries—from tech to consumer goods. In the last 10 months alone, giants like Nestlé, Amazon, Microsoft, and TCS have announced massive job cuts as part of cost-cutting and AI-driven restructuring plans.

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
A wave of layoffs is sweeping through global companies, and even consumer goods giants like Nestlé aren’t immune. The Swiss-based food and beverage leader plans to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide over two years under CEO Philipp Navratil, as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring plan, as per Mint report.

Nestlé’s announcement is part of a broader global trend. Over the past 10 months, several major companies across tech, consulting, and manufacturing have slashed tens of thousands of jobs. Here’s a look at the biggest layoffs of 2025 so far:

 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

India’s IT giant laid off 6,000 employees earlier this year and plans to cut another 6,000 by year-end. The move supports TCS’s shift toward AI-driven automation, reducing reliance on manual coding and support roles.

 

Amazon

Amazon

E-commerce leader Amazon is cutting 15% of roles in its HR and consumer business divisions. The People eXperience and Technology team has been deeply impacted as the company consolidates functions amid slowing retail growth.

 

Google

Google

Alphabet’s Google laid off around 100 employees from its design and creative departments. This restructuring focuses on reallocating resources to AI development and cloud services.

 

Accenture

Accenture

Global consulting firm Accenture announced over 11,000 job cuts in September 2025. The firm cited weak demand for traditional consulting and a push to invest in digital transformation and automation tools.

 

Salesforce

Salesforce

Salesforce cut 4,000 jobs in customer support, reducing its workforce from 9,000 to 5,000. CEO Marc Benioff said AI-powered customer service bots replaced several manual roles.

 

Microsoft

Microsoft

Microsoft has let go of 15,000 employees globally this year, in addition to 2,000 underperforming staff. CEO Satya Nadella explained the restructuring is aimed at focusing on AI, cloud, and productivity technologies.

 

Nestlé SA

Nestlé SA

Nestlé’s planned 16,000 job cuts make it one of the largest downsizing efforts in the FMCG sector in recent years. The company is restructuring to respond to economic challenges and changing consumer patterns.

 

