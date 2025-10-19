From Nestlé To Microsoft: 7 Global Giants That Announced Huge Layoffs This Year

1 / 8

A wave of layoffs is sweeping through global companies, and even consumer goods giants like Nestlé aren’t immune. The Swiss-based food and beverage leader plans to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide over two years under CEO Philipp Navratil, as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring plan, as per Mint report.

Nestlé’s announcement is part of a broader global trend. Over the past 10 months, several major companies across tech, consulting, and manufacturing have slashed tens of thousands of jobs. Here’s a look at the biggest layoffs of 2025 so far: