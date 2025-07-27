From Rs 20,000 Salary to Rs 1 Crore—You Won’t Believe How Easy It Can Be

photoDetails

Even if someone earns just Rs 20,000 a month, they can still save up to Rs 1 crore over time if they plan well and stay committed. If they start by putting aside around Rs 4,000 every month into SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) and increase the amount as they earn more, their savings can really grow thanks to compounding. Staying regular with investments and thinking long-term is important. It’s also good to invest in other things like gold or government savings schemes, and to remember things like inflation and taxes. With some advice and discipline, anyone can become a crorepati step by step.