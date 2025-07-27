Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2937657https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/from-rs-20000-salary-to-rs-1-crore-you-won-t-believe-how-easy-it-can-be-2937657
NewsPhotosFrom Rs 20,000 Salary to Rs 1 Crore—You Won’t Believe How Easy It Can Be
photoDetails

From Rs 20,000 Salary to Rs 1 Crore—You Won’t Believe How Easy It Can Be

Even if someone earns just Rs 20,000 a month, they can still save up to Rs 1 crore over time if they plan well and stay committed. If they start by putting aside around Rs 4,000 every month into SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) and increase the amount as they earn more, their savings can really grow thanks to compounding. Staying regular with investments and thinking long-term is important. It’s also good to invest in other things like gold or government savings schemes, and to remember things like inflation and taxes. With some advice and discipline, anyone can become a crorepati step by step.

 

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Start Early with Small SIPs

1/7
Start Early with Small SIPs

Even with a monthly income of Rs 20,000, beginning with a systematic investment plan (SIP) of as little as Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 can lay a strong foundation for wealth accumulation.

 

Follow Us

Harness the Power of Compounding

2/7
Harness the Power of Compounding

Long-term, consistent investments in mutual funds and other assets allow your money to grow exponentially through compounding, turning small amounts into a large corpus over time.

 

Follow Us

Use Step-up SIPs for Higher Contributions

3/7
Use Step-up SIPs for Higher Contributions

Opt for a ‘step-up’ SIP facility that increases your monthly investment by 10 percent annually as your income rises, accelerating your journey to the Rs 1 crore milestone.

 

Follow Us

Stay Invested for the Long Haul

4/7
Stay Invested for the Long Haul

Consistency and patience are key—the calculations show that with 12 percent annual returns, investing Rs 4,000 monthly and increasing the SIP yearly could help you reach over Rs 1 crore in about 22 years.

 

Follow Us

Diversify Your Portfolio

5/7
Diversify Your Portfolio

Don’t just stick to mutual funds—spread out investments into gold, silver, and government-backed schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) to manage risk and stabilize returns.

 

Follow Us

Account for Real-life Factors

6/7
Account for Real-life Factors

Consider inflation, taxes, and personal lifestyle needs before committing large sums to investments; this will help avoid financial stress in the future.

 

Follow Us

Seek Professional Guidance

7/7
Seek Professional Guidance

Consulting an investment advisor can help tailor a plan that matches your financial goals, helps you avoid pitfalls, and ensures disciplined, goal-based investing for steady corpus growth.

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Players With Most Hundreds In Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Equals Kumar Sangakkara; Ricky Ponting At…
camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...
camera icon7
title
Hariyali Teej 2025
Hariyali Teej 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Rekha, Get Inspired By Bollywood Divas’ Green Saree Looks For July 27
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For July 28- August 3: Emotional Stability Will Make You Feel Better, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss' Wildest Attempts To Grab Eyeballs: From Talking Parrot To Rumoured AI Doll Habubu
NEWS ON ONE CLICK