From Rs 90 Salary To Rs 50,00,00,00,000 Company: Meet Man Who Started As A Canteen Worker; His Business Is…

At just 15, Chandubhai Virani moved with his family to Dhundoraji in Jamnagar district, about 79 km from Rajkot. He grew up with two brothers—Meghjibhai and Bhikhubhai. In 1972, their father, late Popat Virani, sold his barren land and gave the brothers Rs 20,000 to help them start life on their own.