From Rs 90 Salary To Rs 50,00,00,00,000 Company: Meet Man Who Started As A Canteen Worker; His Business Is…
From earning just Rs 90 a month at a cinema canteen to building a Rs 50,00,00,00,000 snack empire, Chandubhai Virani’s journey is a powerful story of hard work and determination. A Class 10 pass, he turned everyday struggles into opportunities and went on to create Balaji Wafers, one of India’s leading snack brands.
Meet Chandubhai Virani
There are countless rags-to-riches stories, but Chandubhai Virani’s journey stands out for its grit and simplicity. A Class 10 pass, he went on to build Balaji Wafers, a homegrown Indian snack brand now valued at around Rs 5,000 crore, proving that big dreams don’t need big beginnings.
Humble Roots and Early Struggles
At just 15, Chandubhai Virani moved with his family to Dhundoraji in Jamnagar district, about 79 km from Rajkot. He grew up with two brothers—Meghjibhai and Bhikhubhai. In 1972, their father, late Popat Virani, sold his barren land and gave the brothers Rs 20,000 to help them start life on their own.
First Business Failure and Financial Hardship
Using the money, the brothers launched a small business dealing in agricultural products and farm equipment in Rajkot. Unfortunately, the venture failed within two years. With no steady income, life became extremely difficult, pushing the brothers to look for any job they could find.
Working at a Cinema Canteen
After the business collapse, Chandubhai and his brothers began working at the canteen of Astron Cinema in Rajkot. Chandubhai earned just Rs 90 a month, doing everything from door-keeping and sticking posters to ushering audiences. At times, he even repaired torn cinema seats in exchange for a plate of chorafari, a local Gujarati snack.
Nights of Poverty, Days of Perseverance
The Virani family faced severe financial stress. There was a time when they had to leave their rented house overnight as they couldn’t pay Rs 50 as rent. Despite the hardship, Chandubhai later returned to clear the dues reflecting his strong values even in crisis.
The Birth of a Business Idea
While working at the cinema canteen, Chandubhai noticed how popular potato wafers were among moviegoers. Sensing an opportunity, he set up a small shed in his home’s courtyard with an investment of around Rs 10,000 and began experimenting with making chips in a one-room house.
From Small Shed to Big Factory
The chips quickly gained popularity not just inside the theatre but outside as well. As demand grew, Chandubhai set up Gujarat’s then-largest potato wafer manufacturing unit at Aji GIDC, Rajkot, in 1989, with the help of a Rs 50 lakh bank loan. In 1992, the three brothers officially founded Balaji Wafers Private Limited, named after a small idol of Lord Hanuman kept in their room.
Balaji Wafers — A Rs 5,000-Crore Indian Giant
Today, Balaji Wafers is one of India’s top snack brands, operating four factories with a massive production capacity. The company processes 65 lakh kg of potatoes and 100 lakh kg of namkeen annually, producing 3,400 kg of chips every hour. With a 12 per cent share in India’s Rs 43,800 crore snack market, Balaji Wafers became the country’s third-largest snack company, reporting a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by March 2023.
