From Salt To Dry Fruits: THESE Items Could Become Expensive If India Cuts Ties With Pakistan– Check List Here

1 / 8

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India has taken strong steps against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing key trade routes like the Attari and Wagah borders. If trade is completely halted, it could impact the prices of certain goods in India. While some goods may become expensive in India, the bigger blow will be to Pakistan's economy, which relies heavily on exports to India for key sectors like agriculture, chemicals, and textiles.