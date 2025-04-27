From Salt To Dry Fruits: THESE Items Could Become Expensive If India Cuts Ties With Pakistan– Check List Here
Following rising tensions with Pakistan, India has suspended key trade routes, which could lead to higher prices for items like rock salt, dry fruits, optical lenses, cement, and leather goods. While Indian consumers may see slight price hikes, the bigger impact is expected to hit Pakistan's struggling economy.
Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Attack
Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India has taken strong steps against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing key trade routes like the Attari and Wagah borders. If trade is completely halted, it could impact the prices of certain goods in India. While some goods may become expensive in India, the bigger blow will be to Pakistan's economy, which relies heavily on exports to India for key sectors like agriculture, chemicals, and textiles.
Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)
Rock salt, especially popular during fasting periods, is largely imported from Pakistan. If trade halts, the price of this essential salt could rise sharply in India.
Dry Fruits
India imports a good amount of dry fruits from Pakistan. While alternative sources exist, a complete stop in trade could push dry fruit prices higher in the short term.
Optical Lenses
Optical lenses used in eyewear are another major import. With trade disruptions, the cost of these lenses could temporarily increase for Indian consumers.
Cement and Construction Materials
Items like cement, stones, and lime are also imported from Pakistan. A break in ties could impact construction costs, making these materials more expensive.
Cotton and Textiles
Cotton imports from Pakistan support India's textile industry. If supplies are affected, cotton and textile prices could see a hike.
Steel and Metal Products
India also brings in certain steel, metal compounds, and related goods from Pakistan. Disruptions could lead to costlier industrial materials.
Leather Goods
Leather products such as shoes, belts, and bags are among imports from Pakistan. Prices for these could also go up if trade stops completely.
Trending Photos