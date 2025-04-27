Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891875https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/from-salt-to-dry-fruits-these-items-could-become-expensive-if-india-cuts-ties-with-pakistan-check-list-here-2891875
NewsPhotosFrom Salt To Dry Fruits: THESE Items Could Become Expensive If India Cuts Ties With Pakistan– Check List Here
photoDetails

From Salt To Dry Fruits: THESE Items Could Become Expensive If India Cuts Ties With Pakistan– Check List Here

Following rising tensions with Pakistan, India has suspended key trade routes, which could lead to higher prices for items like rock salt, dry fruits, optical lenses, cement, and leather goods. While Indian consumers may see slight price hikes, the bigger impact is expected to hit Pakistan's struggling economy.

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Attack

1/8
Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Attack

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India has taken strong steps against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing key trade routes like the Attari and Wagah borders. If trade is completely halted, it could impact the prices of certain goods in India. While some goods may become expensive in India, the bigger blow will be to Pakistan's economy, which relies heavily on exports to India for key sectors like agriculture, chemicals, and textiles.

 

 

Follow Us

Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)

2/8
Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)

Rock salt, especially popular during fasting periods, is largely imported from Pakistan. If trade halts, the price of this essential salt could rise sharply in India.

 

Follow Us

Dry Fruits

3/8
Dry Fruits

India imports a good amount of dry fruits from Pakistan. While alternative sources exist, a complete stop in trade could push dry fruit prices higher in the short term.

 

Follow Us

Optical Lenses

4/8
Optical Lenses

Optical lenses used in eyewear are another major import. With trade disruptions, the cost of these lenses could temporarily increase for Indian consumers.

 

Follow Us

Cement and Construction Materials

5/8
Cement and Construction Materials

Items like cement, stones, and lime are also imported from Pakistan. A break in ties could impact construction costs, making these materials more expensive.

 

Follow Us

Cotton and Textiles

6/8
Cotton and Textiles

Cotton imports from Pakistan support India's textile industry. If supplies are affected, cotton and textile prices could see a hike.

 

Follow Us

Steel and Metal Products

7/8
Steel and Metal Products

India also brings in certain steel, metal compounds, and related goods from Pakistan. Disruptions could lead to costlier industrial materials.

 

Follow Us

Leather Goods

8/8
Leather Goods

Leather products such as shoes, belts, and bags are among imports from Pakistan. Prices for these could also go up if trade stops completely.

 

Follow Us
Pahalgam Terror AttackIndia-Pakistan tensionIndia-Pakistan tensionsIndia Pakistan tradeItems to become expensive
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ravindra Jadeja
IPL 2025: Why Umpires Are Randomly Checking Bats And Which Players Have Failed Tests? - In Pics
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly Tarot Reading For April 28- May 4: Check Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Luck Day For Coming Week
camera icon7
title
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers With Most Wickets On First Ball Of An IPL Innings; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
White Water Rafting
From Rishikesh To Zanskar: 8 Breathtaking White Water Rafting Spots In India You Can’t Miss
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For April 28- May 4: Romantic Energy Develops Steadily And Naturally, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK