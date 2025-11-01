From Small Paint Stores To Rs 68,00,00,00,000 Empire — Meet Dhingra Brothers Who Revived Vijay Mallya’s Failed Company; Their Net Worth Is Rs...
Two brothers who once ran small paint shops went on to revive a struggling company once owned by Vijay Mallya — turning it into a massive business empire worth thousands of crores.
Meet the Dhingra Brothers
Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra are the powerhouse duo who turned around Berger Paints — a company that was once struggling under Vijay Mallya’s ownership. Through smart strategy, vision, and persistence, they transformed it into India’s second-largest paint brand. Today, Berger Paints stands tall with a valuation in the tens of thousands of crores, symbolizing their remarkable entrepreneurial journey.
Family Business Rooted in Over a Century of Legacy
Humble Beginnings in Amritsar
After completing their education at Delhi University, the Dhingra brothers decided to expand the family’s small paint business. They set up new stores in Amritsar during the 1970s, focusing on quality and customer trust. Within a few years, their stores were earning around Rs 10 lakh annually — a substantial sum at the time — proving their ability to grow a traditional business with modern ideas.
From Amritsar to the Soviet Union
The 1980s marked a turning point. The Dhingra brothers expanded internationally and soon became the largest exporters of paint to the Soviet Union. Their company’s annual turnover crossed Rs 300 crore — a massive achievement for an Indian business at the time. This success not only proved their global vision but also gave them the confidence to take on bigger challenges in the future.
Acquiring a Failing Berger Paints
In the 1990s, Berger Paints, which was then owned by Vijay Mallya, was facing a major downturn. Seeing an opportunity in crisis, the Dhingra brothers acquired the company. At the time, Berger Paints was struggling with low market share and declining profitability — but the brothers saw potential in the brand’s legacy and market recall.
Turning the Company Around
Once they took over, Kuldip and Gurbachan implemented a series of reforms — focusing on marketing, affordable pricing, and consistent product quality. They improved distribution, expanded dealer networks, and introduced innovative products to meet changing consumer needs. Their strategic vision transformed Berger Paints into a strong competitor to Asian Paints, reclaiming its place in the Indian market.
Expanding Across Borders
Under their leadership, Berger Paints didn’t just grow in India; it went global. The company established operations in countries such as Russia, Poland, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Its strong brand presence and wide product range helped it become a preferred name in both domestic and international markets, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
Building a Rs 68,000 Crore Empire
By 2023, Berger Paints achieved revenue of Rs 10,619 crore, standing proudly as India’s second-largest paint company after Asian Paints. Kuldip Singh Dhingra now serves as Chairman and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra as Vice Chairman. According to Forbes, their combined net worth is estimated at $8.2 billion (around Rs 68,467 crore). Their journey from running small paint stores in Amritsar to building a global empire is an inspiring story of vision, patience, and relentless determination.
(Images credit: @RahulKamya/X, bergerpaintsindia/Insta, @TheVijayMallya/X)
