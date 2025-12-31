From Taxation To Banking -- 5 Key Financial Tasks People Must Complete On 31 December
As 2025 comes to an end, it is your final opportunity to fulfill outstanding financial obligations. Check key deadlines ending on 31st December.
Key financial tasks 2025
As December 31 marks the end of the calendar year, it is also the deadline for completing several outstanding tax, money and banking-related tasks. The last day of 2025 provides a final opportunity to fulfill outstanding financial obligations which if not completed may result in losing tax refunds, paying penalties or facing financial disruptions.
Here are the key financial tasks that people should complete on 31st December.
1. Deadline for revised and belated ITR
The deadline for both revised and belated ITR is December 31, 2025. Taxpayers who missed the original ITR deadline of September 16 for fiscal year 2024-25 now have one last chance to file a belated or revised return. Once the 31 December deadline passes, taxpayers lose the opportunity to file a revised ITR and any pending income tax refund is irrevocably lost. If excess tax or TDS was deducted during the year and the return is not filed by today, taxpayers cannot claim the refund later. A belated or revised return may be filed with a penalty up to Rs 5,000.
2. Deadline for tax-saving investments
December 31 serves as a practical deadline for many salaried taxpayers making tax-saving investments. Completing investments such as ELSS, PPF, NPS contributions and health insurance premiums by the end of the year helps to minimise future data mismatches.
3. TDS and compliance deadlines for small business owners
For professionals, freelancers and small business owners, December 31 aligns with various TDS and TCS compliance deadlines which include filings, corrections and reconciliations. Missing these deadlines may result in interest and fines under tax laws.
4. Check AIS and Form 26AS
Taxpayers should review their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS by December 31 for any inconsistencies, such as incorrect income entries or missing TDS credits. Detecting any errors before the end of the year might help avoid discrepancies during tax filing and prevent notices from the IT department.
5. PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline
The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar is December 31, 2025. If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar, it may become inoperative from January 1, 2026. This can affect your tax filing, refunds and other financial transactions. Late linking will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000.
Trending Photos