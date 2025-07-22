Advertisement
Gold Bonanza Unlocked: RBI's Premature Redemption Offers Jaw-Dropping 205% Returns
Gold Bonanza Unlocked: RBI’s Premature Redemption Offers Jaw-Dropping 205% Returns

RBI announces premature redemption for Sovereign Gold Bonds 2018-19 Series-V, delivering a remarkable 205 percent return as investors capitalize on the increasingly attractive gold investment in a volatile market.

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Premature Redemption Price Announced

Premature Redemption Price Announced

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the premature redemption price for the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) 2018-19 Series-V at Rs 9,820 per unit. This announcement coincides with the bonds' eligibility for early redemption, providing investors the option to realize returns before the scheduled maturity.

 

Impressive Returns for Investors

Impressive Returns for Investors

Initially issued in January 2019 at Rs 3,214 per gram, these bonds now offer a 205 percent return, calculated as the percentage increase from the issuing price to the current redemption price. The absolute gain per gram is Rs 6,606, a substantial profit for those redeeming early.

 

Flexibility in Investment Horizon

Flexibility in Investment Horizon

While the SGBs have an eight-year maturity, investors are allowed to redeem after five years, beginning today for the 2018-19 Series-V. This feature gives investors flexibility to exit earlier if they wish to capitalize on market gains or require liquidity.

 

Transparent and Market-Linked Redemption Price

Transparent and Market-Linked Redemption Price

The redemption price is determined according to the simple average of the closing gold prices of 999 purity for the three business days preceding the redemption date, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). This method links redemption values closely to prevailing gold market rates and promotes pricing transparency.

 

Fixed Annual Interest Income

Fixed Annual Interest Income

SGBs offer an annual interest of 2.50 percent on the initial investment, distributed semi-annually, with the final interest paid at redemption. This fixed income stream, in addition to capital appreciation, enhances the overall attractiveness of the bonds for investors seeking regular returns.

 

Safe Alternative to Physical Gold

Safe Alternative to Physical Gold

As government securities denominated in grams of gold, SGBs act as substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors benefit from avoided storage and security risks, making SGBs a safer and more cost-effective alternative to direct gold holding.

 

Contribution to Economic Stability

Contribution to Economic Stability

By offering attractive investment alternatives to physical gold, SGBs help reduce gold imports, improving the trade balance. Their relatively stable and regulated nature appeals to conservative investors, supporting the government’s aim to strengthen macroeconomic stability and cut down reliance on physical gold imports

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK