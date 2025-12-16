photoDetails

India's gold imports fell 17 percent in volume from 9.15 lakh kg (USD 34.4B) in 2014-15 to 7.57 lakh kg (USD 58B) in 2024-25, driven by surging global prices amid geopolitical tensions and central bank buying. Silver volumes plunged 33 percent to 51.6 lakh kg, with value up 6.7 percent to USD 4.83B. Finance Ministry clarified no direct price regulation, but cut gold import duty from 15 percent to 6 percent in July 2024 for relief. Schemes like Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold Monetization reduce physical demand. RBI's 879.58-tonne reserves bolster rupee stability. Early FY26 trends show high import values despite moderate volumes.