Gold Prices Too High? WILL Govt Jump In & Crush Retail Loot – Finance Ministry's BIG Reveal
India's gold imports fell 17 percent in volume from 9.15 lakh kg (USD 34.4B) in 2014-15 to 7.57 lakh kg (USD 58B) in 2024-25, driven by surging global prices amid geopolitical tensions and central bank buying. Silver volumes plunged 33 percent to 51.6 lakh kg, with value up 6.7 percent to USD 4.83B. Finance Ministry clarified no direct price regulation, but cut gold import duty from 15 percent to 6 percent in July 2024 for relief. Schemes like Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold Monetization reduce physical demand. RBI's 879.58-tonne reserves bolster rupee stability. Early FY26 trends show high import values despite moderate volumes.
No Plan to Regulate Retail Gold and Silver Prices
The Finance Ministry has clarified that the Centre has no proposal to intervene in or regulate retail prices of gold and silver. Prices of precious metals in India are determined by market forces and are not fixed by the government.
What Drives Gold and Silver Prices in India
According to the government, domestic prices are influenced mainly by international bullion rates, the rupee–dollar exchange rate, and taxes and import duties. Any rise in global prices is quickly reflected in Indian markets.
Global Factors Behind the Recent Price Surge
The Ministry attributed the sharp rise in gold and silver prices to global uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions, fears of economic slowdown, and strong demand for safe-haven assets. These factors have pushed up international prices.
Government Response to Consumer Concerns
Responding to concerns raised in Parliament about rising prices, the Ministry said direct price control is not feasible. Instead, the government has focused on indirect relief measures rather than fixing retail prices.
Customs Duty Cut Offered Some Relief
As part of its measures, the government reduced customs duty on gold imports from 15 percent to 6 percent in July 2024. This move helped lower the landed cost of gold and partially eased pressure on domestic prices.
Push to Reduce Dependence on Physical Gold
To curb gold imports, the government is promoting alternatives such as:
Sovereign Gold Bonds
Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Gold Monetisation Scheme
These instruments aim to channel household savings away from physical gold.
Imports Fall, But Value Rises
While the volume of gold and silver imports has declined over the years, the import bill has risen sharply due to higher global prices. The government said bullion imports are now routed through regulated agencies to improve transparency.
Trending Photos