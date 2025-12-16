Advertisement
Gold Prices Too High? WILL Govt Jump In & Crush Retail Loot – Finance Ministry's BIG Reveal
Gold Prices Too High? WILL Govt Jump In & Crush Retail Loot – Finance Ministry's BIG Reveal

India's gold imports fell 17 percent in volume from 9.15 lakh kg (USD 34.4B) in 2014-15 to 7.57 lakh kg (USD 58B) in 2024-25, driven by surging global prices amid geopolitical tensions and central bank buying. Silver volumes plunged 33 percent to 51.6 lakh kg, with value up 6.7 percent to USD 4.83B. Finance Ministry clarified no direct price regulation, but cut gold import duty from 15 percent to 6 percent in July 2024 for relief. Schemes like Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold Monetization reduce physical demand. RBI's 879.58-tonne reserves bolster rupee stability. Early FY26 trends show high import values despite moderate volumes.

 

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
No Plan to Regulate Retail Gold and Silver Prices

No Plan to Regulate Retail Gold and Silver Prices

The Finance Ministry has clarified that the Centre has no proposal to intervene in or regulate retail prices of gold and silver. Prices of precious metals in India are determined by market forces and are not fixed by the government.

 

What Drives Gold and Silver Prices in India

What Drives Gold and Silver Prices in India

According to the government, domestic prices are influenced mainly by international bullion rates, the rupee–dollar exchange rate, and taxes and import duties. Any rise in global prices is quickly reflected in Indian markets.

 

Global Factors Behind the Recent Price Surge

Global Factors Behind the Recent Price Surge

The Ministry attributed the sharp rise in gold and silver prices to global uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions, fears of economic slowdown, and strong demand for safe-haven assets. These factors have pushed up international prices.

 

Government Response to Consumer Concerns

Government Response to Consumer Concerns

Responding to concerns raised in Parliament about rising prices, the Ministry said direct price control is not feasible. Instead, the government has focused on indirect relief measures rather than fixing retail prices.

 

Customs Duty Cut Offered Some Relief

Customs Duty Cut Offered Some Relief

As part of its measures, the government reduced customs duty on gold imports from 15 percent to 6 percent in July 2024. This move helped lower the landed cost of gold and partially eased pressure on domestic prices.

 

Push to Reduce Dependence on Physical Gold

Push to Reduce Dependence on Physical Gold

To curb gold imports, the government is promoting alternatives such as:

Sovereign Gold Bonds

Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Gold Monetisation Scheme

These instruments aim to channel household savings away from physical gold.

Imports Fall, But Value Rises

Imports Fall, But Value Rises

While the volume of gold and silver imports has declined over the years, the import bill has risen sharply due to higher global prices. The government said bullion imports are now routed through regulated agencies to improve transparency.

 

