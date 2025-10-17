Gold Purity Check 2025: 6 Simple Ways To Test Authenticity Before Dhanteras Purchase

1 / 8

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and the festive energy is everywhere. Families across India are preparing for the celebrations with new outfits, puja essentials, groceries, and appliances. Among these, buying gold is a top priority—especially on Dhanteras, which falls on Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 this year. Purchasing gold on this day is considered highly auspicious as it is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. But before making a purchase, ensuring the purity of gold is crucial. Here’s how you can check it.