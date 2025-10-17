Gold Purity Check 2025: 6 Simple Ways To Test Authenticity Before Dhanteras Purchase
As Dhanteras approaches, many people plan to buy gold to mark the auspicious occasion. But before you make your purchase, it’s important to ensure your gold is genuine. From checking the BIS hallmark to simple at-home tests like the magnet and float methods, there are easy ways to verify purity. This Dhanteras, shop smart and make sure your gold truly shines with authenticity.
Why Gold Matters This Dhanteras
Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and the festive energy is everywhere. Families across India are preparing for the celebrations with new outfits, puja essentials, groceries, and appliances. Among these, buying gold is a top priority—especially on Dhanteras, which falls on Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 this year. Purchasing gold on this day is considered highly auspicious as it is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. But before making a purchase, ensuring the purity of gold is crucial. Here’s how you can check it.
Hallmark Check
The simplest way to verify gold is by checking for the official hallmark. Every piece of gold weighing more than 2 grams should carry a hallmark issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This mark indicates the purity of the gold, commonly 24K, 22K, or 18K, and includes the jeweler’s identification mark. Always ask the jeweler for a certificate of authenticity, as this ensures you are buying genuine gold.
Acid Test
Another common method used by jewelers to check gold purity is the acid test. A tiny scratch is made on the gold piece, and nitric acid is applied to see how it reacts. Pure gold does not react with the acid, while gold mixed with other metals will change color or corrode. This test is quick and widely used, but it’s best conducted by professionals to avoid damaging the jewelry.
Magnet Test
Gold is naturally non-magnetic, which makes the magnet test a simple method to check for impurities. By bringing a strong magnet close to the gold piece, you can observe whether it is attracted or not. If the piece sticks to the magnet, it likely contains other metals. While this is not a 100% foolproof test, it can serve as a quick preliminary check before purchasing.
Float Test
Gold is very dense and heavy, so it does not float in water. You can try a simple float test at home by gently placing the gold piece in a glass of water. If the piece floats or hovers, it may be a sign that the gold is mixed with lighter metals. While simple, this test gives you an initial idea about the density and authenticity of the gold.
Ceramic or Scratch Test
Another method to check gold is by using an unglazed ceramic plate. When you gently rub the gold piece on the surface, pure gold leaves a golden streak, while fake or mixed gold leaves a black or grey mark. This is an easy, non-damaging test you can try at home, giving immediate results about your gold’s purity.
Electronic Gold Tester
For those who want a more accurate and reliable method, electronic gold testers are available. These devices measure the gold’s conductivity and provide a precise reading of its purity. Many jewelers use these machines for high-value purchases, and some compact versions are also available for home use. This method is safe and avoids any scratches or damage to the jewelry.
Buy Smart This Dhanteras
As Dhanteras approaches, buying gold is a cherished tradition, but ensuring its authenticity is equally important. From hallmarks and acid tests to magnets, float tests, and electronic testers, there are multiple ways to verify your gold before purchase. A little extra caution ensures that your Dhanteras investment is both auspicious and genuine, bringing peace of mind along with the blessings of Goddess Laxmi.
Trending Photos