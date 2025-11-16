photoDetails

Good News For Infosys Employees: 75% Average Bonus In Sept Quarter— Check Who Will Receive It & When It Gets Credited

Infosys employees have a reason to celebrate as the company has rolled out its Q2 variable pay. While some employees received up to 83% bonus, the overall average payout for the quarter stands at 75%, bringing a positive update for many across the organisation, ET reported.

Anupama Jha | Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Infosys Q2 Bonus: 75% Average Payout Announced 1 / 8 Infosys has issued performance bonus letters for the July–September 2025 quarter, bringing good news for many employees. The IT giant has declared an average bonus payout of 75 per cent, reflecting its strong financial performance in the second quarter of FY 2025–26. This payout continues Infosys' focus on linking rewards to quarterly performance.

Why Infosys Rolled Out This Bonus 2 / 8 The company's healthy Q2 results played a key role in determining this payout. With steady growth and improved operational performance during the July–September period, Infosys opted to recognize employee contributions through performance-linked bonuses, maintaining its high-performance culture.

Employees Say Bonuses Are Slightly Lower 3 / 8 According to a report by the Economic Times (ET), employees noted that this quarter's payout is 5–7 per cent lower than what they received in the previous April–June quarter. Job level 4 staff told ET that outstanding performers received about 83 per cent, commendable performers got 78.5 per cent, and those who met expectations received 75 per cent.

Lower Job Levels Received Smaller Payouts 4 / 8 ET also reported that the bonus percentage was lower for employees in junior positions, ranging between 70.5 per and 83%. Employees further told ET that the April–June quarter saw a stronger average payout of 80%, with bonuses varying from 75% to 89%, indicating a marginal drop this time.

THESE Employees Received the Q2 Bonus 5 / 8 Infosys granted the Q2 bonus to employees at job levels 4, 5, and 6, which include software engineers, team leaders, and senior managers. These levels make up a major share of the company's 3.23-lakh workforce. Employees rated 'outstanding', 'commendable', 'met expectations', and even those in the non-applicable category qualified for payouts.

Bonus Will Be Credited With November Salary 6 / 8 Infosys management informed employees through internal communication reported by ET that the bonus amount will be credited along with the November salary. Delivery managers were asked to share the information within their teams. ET also mentioned that Infosys did not respond to its email seeking comments on the payout.

What Infosys Told Employees in Its Email 7 / 8 In the customary email quoted by ET, Infosys thanked employees for their contribution and reaffirmed its commitment to a performance-driven culture. The message read: "Thank you for being an integral part of the Infosys journey… In line with our organisational goals of building a high-performance work culture, we have continued to drive performance differentiation while closing bonus payouts as well."