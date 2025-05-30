Google Once Paid $100 Million To Retain This Indian-American Executive – Hint: Not Sundar Pichai

2 / 7

According to a 2011 TechCrunch report, Google's Back then, Neal Mohan was about to join Twitter (now X) as Chief Product Officer. Twitter’s former board member David Rosenblatt, who had worked with Mohan before, wanted him badly. To stop this, Google offered Mohan 100 million dollars in restricted stock units, vesting over several years, to persuade him to stay.