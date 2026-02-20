Got Rs 5 lakh to invest in Bank Deposits? Why it is a good idea to split it and invest in different banks? Explained

7 / 7

The DICGC insured limit was raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh in 2020. The enhanced deposit insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh came into effect from February 4, 2020. Every bank used to pay 10 paise as an insurance premium per Rs 100 of deposit. It was raised to 12 paise per Rs 100 in 2020. It cannot be more than 15 paise at any point in time per Rs 100 deposit. The increase was done after a gap of 27 years as it has been static since 1993.