Got Rs 5 lakh to invest in Bank Deposits? Why it is a good idea to split it and invest in different banks? Explained

If you have got a corpus of Rs 5 lakh or more to invest in banks, it is a good idea that you split deposits across multiple banks. Know the reason.

Updated:Feb 20, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
DICGC on bank deposit

Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Cooperation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits. 

DICGC insures all bank deposits

DICGC insures all bank deposits, such as savings of fixed or current deposits or recurring deposits, and it covers all commercial banks, including foreign bank branches in India.

When does deposit insurance claim kick in?

A deposit insurance claim gets triggered when a lender goes down, and over the years, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has paid out such claims. 

DICGC collects premiums from banks

The DICGC body collects premiums from banks for the cover it offers, and a majority of the claims have had to be done in case of cooperative lenders.

DICGC includes principal and interest

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) of Rs 5 lakh is applicable per customer per bank. This corpus of Rs 5 lakh includes both principal amount and accrued interest. 

Why it is a good idea to split your corpus and invest in different banks?

Hence if you have Rs 5 lakh or more to invest, if you split your deposits across various banks, you can maximise your insurance coverage.

DICGC insured limit raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

The DICGC insured limit was raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh in 2020. The enhanced deposit insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh came into effect from February 4, 2020. Every bank used to pay 10 paise as an insurance premium per Rs 100 of deposit. It was raised to 12 paise per Rs 100 in 2020. It cannot be more than 15 paise at any point in time per Rs 100 deposit. The increase was done after a gap of 27 years as it has been static since 1993.

