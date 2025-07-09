Advertisement
Important Update For Government Employees! Now All Your Service Information Will Be Stored On…

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked all the central ministries and departments to switch to e-service book and phase out the physical ones. Once implemented, all the service books of government employees will be digitally stored on the e-HRMS 2.0 portal and will be regarded as official documentation.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has recently issued an order to all central ministries and departments to switch to e-service book and phase out the physical ones.

Under this, service-related information of all government employees will be digitally stored on the e-HRMS 2.0 portal and will be regarded as official documentation.

The DoPT has instructed all ministries and departments to maintain the e-service book of all employees on the e-HRMS 2.0 portal. The e-HRMS 2.0 is an online portal that provides end-to-end HR services to government employees.

Once the completeness and accuracy of data in the e-service book on e-HRMS 2.0 have been confirmed, the physical service books should be phased out. The move is aimed at eliminating redundancy, reducing dependence on physical records and improving efficiency in administrative processes.

The DoPT has clarified that the e-service book maintained on the e-HRMS 2.0 portal would be treated as legally tenable for all purposes, the order said.

The service book serves as a record of every event that occurs during a government servant's entire service period and career. It documents every administrative action concerning the government employee right from the time of recruitment until retirement to reflect their history of service.

The e-service book will free up significant manpower to focus on important work. It will lead to the stoppage of the physical movement of the service book between departments. Additionally, it enables the timely verification of the service book, facilitating the timely processing and finalization of pensions.

