Govt To Release 21st PM-KISAN Instalment On This Date: Rs 2,000 Payment Scheduled Next; Check Eligibility & Full Details

photoDetails

english

2985076

The Central Government will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on 19 November 2025, continuing its direct income support to farmers. Since its launch in 2019, the scheme has transferred over Rs 3.70 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmer families through 20 instalments. The programme has expanded its digital ecosystem with Aadhaar-based e-KYC, a mobile app, online status checks and the multilingual Kisan-eMitra chatbot. The government is also building a unified Farmer Registry to streamline welfare delivery. Studies show PM-KISAN has boosted credit access, farm investment and household spending on essential needs.