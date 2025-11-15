Advertisement
NewsPhotosGovt To Release 21st PM-KISAN Instalment On This Date: Rs 2,000 Payment Scheduled Next; Check Eligibility & Full Details
Govt To Release 21st PM-KISAN Instalment On This Date: Rs 2,000 Payment Scheduled Next; Check Eligibility & Full Details

The Central Government will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on 19 November 2025, continuing its direct income support to farmers. Since its launch in 2019, the scheme has transferred over Rs 3.70 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmer families through 20 instalments. The programme has expanded its digital ecosystem with Aadhaar-based e-KYC, a mobile app, online status checks and the multilingual Kisan-eMitra chatbot. The government is also building a unified Farmer Registry to streamline welfare delivery. Studies show PM-KISAN has boosted credit access, farm investment and household spending on essential needs.

 

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
PM-KISAN 21st Instalment to Be Released on 19 November

PM-KISAN 21st Instalment to Be Released on 19 November

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has announced that the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana will be released on 19 November 2025. The Central Government will again transfer Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

 

Scheme Overview and Financial Reach

Scheme Overview and Financial Reach

Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN has become one of India’s largest farmer-support schemes. So far, the government has disbursed over Rs 3.70 lakh crore through 20 instalments, benefiting more than 11 crore farmer families across the country.

 

Digital Systems Strengthening Direct Benefit Transfer

Digital Systems Strengthening Direct Benefit Transfer

The ministry highlighted that PM-KISAN is now among the world’s most extensive Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programmes. Advanced technological features—Aadhaar-linked authentication, online status checks, and mobile-based services—ensure quick and transparent payments.

 

Simplified e-KYC and Verification Options

Simplified e-KYC and Verification Options

To make beneficiary verification hassle-free, farmers can complete e-KYC through:

OTP-based Aadhaar verification

Biometric authentication

Face-recognition via smartphone A dedicated PM-KISAN mobile app and online portal allow farmers to track their eligibility and instalment status with ease.

Kisan-eMitra Chatbot Enhances Accessibility

Kisan-eMitra Chatbot Enhances Accessibility

A multilingual AI-based chatbot, Kisan-eMitra, has been integrated into the platform. It supports 11 regional languages, voice commands, automatic scheme detection, and touch-free interaction—making the scheme more accessible even for digitally inexperienced farmers.

 

Farmer Registry to Create a Unified National Database

Farmer Registry to Create a Unified National Database

The government has initiated the creation of a Farmer Registry, a comprehensive and verified database of land-owning farmers. Once completed, this registry will simplify the delivery of agricultural subsidies, welfare schemes and improve targeting accuracy.

 

Independent Studies Show Strong On-Ground Impact

Independent Studies Show Strong On-Ground Impact

A study by IFPRI (International Food Policy Research Institute) found that PM-KISAN assistance helps farmers overcome credit barriers, invest more in seeds and inputs, and take calculated risks to improve productivity. Beneficiary families have also reported using funds for education, healthcare and other essential needs.

