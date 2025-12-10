Gratuity Calculation Under New Labour Laws: Formula, How To Calculate Gratuity As Per Your Salary

4 / 7

The gratuity rules have been revised twice under the updated Labour Code. Firstly, while permanent employees must still complete five years of service to qualify, contractual or fixed-term employees can now receive gratuity after only one year of employment. Secondly, wages will now be calculated by including basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance with 50 percent of the overall remuneration added back into the wage computation.