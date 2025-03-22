Gratuity Calculator: Can You Receive Gratuity Before 5 Years? Is It Tax-Free? Check Benefits And Eligibility
Gratuity Calculator: When you join a new company, you receive details about your salary, including gratuity, an important part of your Cost to Company (CTC) package. Gratuity is a benefit that employers give to employees after five years of continuous service.
Gratuity ensures financial security, especially after retirement or resignation. It offers tax-free benefits up to ₹20 lakh, promotes employee loyalty, and provides long-term stability. Adding further, it supports employees or their families in case of disability or death, ensuring financial relief. But did you know that you might still be eligible if you’ve worked 4 years and 240 days?
What Is Gratuity?
Gratuity is a lump sum payment given by an employer to an employee as a reward for long-term service. It is governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 and is typically paid when an employee completes five years of continuous service.
The amount is calculated based on an employee’s basic salary, dearness allowance (DA), and commission. Gratuity serves as financial security for employees when they retire, resign, or leave due to specific reasons like disability or death.
Who Is Eligible For Gratuity?
An employee becomes eligible for gratuity after completing five years of continuous service in a company. However, in some cases, employees who have worked for 4 years and 240 days may also qualify for gratuity, as per the rules outlined in the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.
Can You Get Gratuity Before 5 Years?
According to Section 4(1) of the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, gratuity is usually paid after an employee completes five years of service. However, Section 2A defines continuous service as working for at least 240 days in a year, which can impact gratuity eligibility in certain cases.
Understanding The 240-Day Rule
If a company operates for less than six days a week, an employee must complete 190 working days per year to meet the continuous service requirement. In a six-day workweek, the requirement increases to 240 working days per year.
If an employee completes 240 days in the fifth year, it is considered a full year, making them eligible for gratuity. It is important to note that the employees who have worked for only 4 years and 6 months or 4 years and 6 months + 1 day do not qualify for gratuity.
How Is Gratuity Calculated?
Gratuity is based on an employee’s last drawn salary and years of service.
Gratuity Calculation Formula:
Gratuity is calculated using the formula: (15 × Last Monthly Salary × Total Years of Service) ÷ 26. The last monthly salary includes the basic salary, dearness allowance (DA), and commission. The factor 15/26 is used because a month is considered to have 26 working days, and gratuity is based on 15 days' salary. Adding further, if an employee has worked for more than six months in a year, it is counted as a full year for gratuity calculation.
How Does Salary Hike Impact Gratuity?
Gratuity is calculated based on the last drawn basic salary, meaning any salary increase directly impacts the gratuity amount. This is particularly significant after annual appraisals, as a higher salary leads to a higher gratuity payout.
Is Gratuity Tax-Free?
Under income tax laws, gratuity can be taxable or tax-free, depending on the amount received. Employees are eligible for a tax exemption on gratuity up to Rs 20 lakh over their lifetime. Any amount exceeding this limit is subject to taxation as per applicable tax rules.
