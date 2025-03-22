Gratuity Calculator: Can You Receive Gratuity Before 5 Years? Is It Tax-Free? Check Benefits And Eligibility

photoDetails

english

2875517

Gratuity Calculator: When you join a new company, you receive details about your salary, including gratuity, an important part of your Cost to Company (CTC) package. Gratuity is a benefit that employers give to employees after five years of continuous service.

Gratuity ensures financial security, especially after retirement or resignation. It offers tax-free benefits up to ₹20 lakh, promotes employee loyalty, and provides long-term stability. Adding further, it supports employees or their families in case of disability or death, ensuring financial relief. But did you know that you might still be eligible if you’ve worked 4 years and 240 days?