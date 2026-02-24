Gratuity limit hike in 2026: Will the Rs 20 lakh cap be raised?
Currently capped at Rs 20 lakh since its last revision in 2018, the limit may be raised to reflect inflation, rising salaries, and evolving compensation structures. Gratuity serves as a statutory retirement benefit paid by employers to employees who complete at least five years of continuous service. While the calculation formula—15 days’ wages for each completed year of service based on last drawn basic salary and dearness allowance—is likely to remain unchanged, a higher ceiling would mainly benefit senior and long-serving employees whose gratuity amounts often exceed the present cap. Any revision will require official government notification, and employees are advised to factor gratuity into their broader retirement planning strategy.
Overview: Gratuity Ceiling Under Review in 2026
Discussions are underway in India about a potential increase in the gratuity ceiling in 2026 under the Payment of Gratuity Act. Gratuity is a statutory retirement benefit that employers must pay to eligible employees as a lump-sum amount after long and continuous service. The review is part of broader efforts to modernise employee benefit structures and account for inflation and rising wages.
What Gratuity Means and Why It Matters
Under Indian law, gratuity acts as deferred compensation — a special benefit that recognises years of service and helps employees transition financially after retirement or service completion. It’s one of the few guaranteed employer-funded retirement benefits for salaried workers.
Current Ceiling and Its History
Currently, the statutory gratuity ceiling stands at Rs 20 lakh, a figure that was last revised in 2018. At that time, this represented a significant uplift from earlier levels and equalised benefits across sectors. Since then, inflation and wage growth have outpaced the cap, prompting calls for revision.
Why an Increase Is Being Considered
Many employees — especially those in sectors like IT, banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing — now hit the Rs 20 lakh cap several years before retirement because of higher salaries. Since the cap is not indexed for inflation, the real value of gratuity has diminished over time, triggering policy conversations about a new, higher ceiling.
How Gratuity is Calculated
Even if the ceiling changes, the basic calculation method is expected to stay the same. Gratuity is calculated using this statutory formula:
Gratuity = (15/26) × Last Drawn Basic Salary + Dearness Allowance × Completed Years of Service
This formula effectively provides 15 days’ wages for each year worked, and the ceiling only becomes relevant if the calculated amount exceeds the cap.
Who Benefits Most From a Potential Ceiling Increase
A higher gratuity limit would mainly benefit long-serving and senior employees whose calculated entitlement frequently surpasses the Rs 20 lakh cap before retirement. Employees with moderate earnings or shorter service tenures may not see much difference.
What Comes Next: Government Process & Employee Advice
Any change in the gratuity ceiling must be formally notified by the Indian government after consultations with labour representatives and industry groups. Once notified, employers will need to update payroll systems and financial provisions accordingly. Until a new limit is officially announced, employees should:
Review their salary and service records for accuracy.
Understand how gratuity is calculated to estimate their expected payout.
Treat gratuity as part of a wider retirement planning strategy.
