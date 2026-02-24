Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3020384https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/gratuity-limit-hike-in-2026-will-the-rs-20-lakh-cap-be-raised-3020384
NewsPhotosGratuity limit hike in 2026: Will the Rs 20 lakh cap be raised?
photoDetails

Gratuity limit hike in 2026: Will the Rs 20 lakh cap be raised?

Currently capped at Rs 20 lakh since its last revision in 2018, the limit may be raised to reflect inflation, rising salaries, and evolving compensation structures. Gratuity serves as a statutory retirement benefit paid by employers to employees who complete at least five years of continuous service. While the calculation formula—15 days’ wages for each completed year of service based on last drawn basic salary and dearness allowance—is likely to remain unchanged, a higher ceiling would mainly benefit senior and long-serving employees whose gratuity amounts often exceed the present cap. Any revision will require official government notification, and employees are advised to factor gratuity into their broader retirement planning strategy.

 

Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Overview: Gratuity Ceiling Under Review in 2026

1/7
Overview: Gratuity Ceiling Under Review in 2026

Discussions are underway in India about a potential increase in the gratuity ceiling in 2026 under the Payment of Gratuity Act. Gratuity is a statutory retirement benefit that employers must pay to eligible employees as a lump-sum amount after long and continuous service. The review is part of broader efforts to modernise employee benefit structures and account for inflation and rising wages.

 

Follow Us

What Gratuity Means and Why It Matters

2/7
What Gratuity Means and Why It Matters

Under Indian law, gratuity acts as deferred compensation — a special benefit that recognises years of service and helps employees transition financially after retirement or service completion. It’s one of the few guaranteed employer-funded retirement benefits for salaried workers.

 

Follow Us

Current Ceiling and Its History

3/7
Current Ceiling and Its History

Currently, the statutory gratuity ceiling stands at Rs 20 lakh, a figure that was last revised in 2018. At that time, this represented a significant uplift from earlier levels and equalised benefits across sectors. Since then, inflation and wage growth have outpaced the cap, prompting calls for revision.

 

Follow Us

Why an Increase Is Being Considered

4/7
Why an Increase Is Being Considered

Many employees — especially those in sectors like IT, banking, infrastructure, and manufacturing — now hit the Rs 20 lakh cap several years before retirement because of higher salaries. Since the cap is not indexed for inflation, the real value of gratuity has diminished over time, triggering policy conversations about a new, higher ceiling.

 

Follow Us

How Gratuity is Calculated

5/7
How Gratuity is Calculated

Even if the ceiling changes, the basic calculation method is expected to stay the same. Gratuity is calculated using this statutory formula:

Gratuity = (15/26) × Last Drawn Basic Salary + Dearness Allowance × Completed Years of Service

This formula effectively provides 15 days’ wages for each year worked, and the ceiling only becomes relevant if the calculated amount exceeds the cap.

Follow Us

Who Benefits Most From a Potential Ceiling Increase

6/7
Who Benefits Most From a Potential Ceiling Increase

A higher gratuity limit would mainly benefit long-serving and senior employees whose calculated entitlement frequently surpasses the Rs 20 lakh cap before retirement. Employees with moderate earnings or shorter service tenures may not see much difference.

 

Follow Us

What Comes Next: Government Process & Employee Advice

7/7
What Comes Next: Government Process & Employee Advice

Any change in the gratuity ceiling must be formally notified by the Indian government after consultations with labour representatives and industry groups. Once notified, employers will need to update payroll systems and financial provisions accordingly. Until a new limit is officially announced, employees should:

Review their salary and service records for accuracy.

Understand how gratuity is calculated to estimate their expected payout.

Treat gratuity as part of a wider retirement planning strategy.

Follow Us
Gratuitygratuity ceilinggratuity ceiling increase
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
top travel destinations
World's top 25 travel destinations for 2026: Hotspots from Mexico, Nepal, Morocco on list
camera icon7
title
Hill Station In India
Crescent shaped beauty: This Himalayan hill station is called ‘Italy of India’
camera icon8
title
Rahul Bhat
From TV debut in Heena to Cannes-worthy crime thriller Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s must-watch movies and series - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Venue, date, guest list & 'VIROSH' announcement - Everything you need to know
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO’s higher pension restoration: Will it automatically extend to all EPFO members? Who will benefit, who won't? Explained