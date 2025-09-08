GST Rate Cut On Insurance: Should You Wait Till Sept 22? Health Premiums Could Rise Up To 5% Despite Tax Relief

photoDetails

Effective September 22, 2025, individual life and health insurance premiums, including family floater plans, senior citizen policies, and reinsurance, will be exempt from the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST). This move aims to reduce the cost of insurance products for households, making them more affordable and accessible. Group insurance policies, such as employer-sponsored schemes, will continue to attract GST, as the exemption applies only to individual covers.