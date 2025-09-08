Advertisement
GST Rate Cut On Insurance: Should You Wait Till Sept 22? Health Premiums Could Rise Up To 5% Despite Tax Relief

Effective September 22, 2025, individual life and health insurance premiums, including family floater plans, senior citizen policies, and reinsurance, will be exempt from the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST). This move aims to reduce the cost of insurance products for households, making them more affordable and accessible. Group insurance policies, such as employer-sponsored schemes, will continue to attract GST, as the exemption applies only to individual covers.

 

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
GST Exemption on Individual Insurance Policies

From September 22, 2025, premiums on life and health insurance policies—including family floater plans, senior citizen policies, and reinsurance—will be exempt from the 18 percent GST. However, group insurance policies such as employer-sponsored schemes will continue to attract GST.

 

How Much Will Policyholders Save?

With GST removed, insurance costs are expected to drop by 12 to 15 percent. For example, a Rs 25,000 health insurance policy that earlier cost Rs 29,500 with GST will now cost only Rs 25,000, saving policyholders about Rs 4,500 annually.

 

Why Tariffs Might Still Rise Slightly

Insurers will no longer be able to claim Input Tax Credits (ITC) on commissions, reinsurance, and operational costs. To offset this, premiums could rise by 3 to 5 percent. Still, the net effect remains lower premiums overall.

 

Insurers’ Strategy to Manage Costs

To balance the loss of ITC, insurers are expected to improve operational efficiency, adopt digital processes, and streamline distribution. This will help them reduce expenses while still offering policyholders affordable premiums.

 

Should You Wait Until September 22 to Buy?

For most consumers, it is better to wait until the exemption takes effect. Buying or renewing after September 22 means avoiding the 18 percent GST, ensuring immediate cost savings.

 

Impact on Consumers and Demand

Lower premiums will especially benefit the middle class and younger generations, making insurance more accessible and appealing. This move is expected to encourage first-time buyers and expand the insured population.

 

Broader Impact on India’s Insurance Market

By cutting costs, the GST exemption helps reduce entry barriers and boost insurance penetration in India, which is still lower than global standards. This supports the government’s goal of achieving “insurance for all by 2047”, strengthening financial security for households nationwide.

 

