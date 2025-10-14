GSTR-9 Filing For FY 2024-25 Now Live On GST Portal: Know Last Date, Eligibility, And How To File Annual Return Online
The GST portal has enabled filing of GSTR-9 annual return and GSTR-9C reconciliation statement for FY 2024-25, with the deadline set for December 31, 2025. Regular taxpayers must file the form, while composition and non-resident taxpayers are exempt. The process involves verifying sales, purchases, and ITC details online. Timely filing ensures compliance, avoids penalties, and maintains a clean GST record for businesses.
GST Portal Enables Annual Return Filing for FY 2024-25
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal has activated the option to file Form GSTR-9 (annual return) and Form GSTR-9C (reconciliation statement) for the financial year 2024-25. This move simplifies annual compliance for registered taxpayers across India.
GSTR-9 Filing Deadline
The last date to file GSTR-9 for FY 2024-25 is December 31, 2025. Taxpayers are advised to complete filing well before the deadline to avoid late fees and penalties.
What Is GSTR-9 and Why It Matters
Form GSTR-9 is a comprehensive annual return that captures a taxpayer’s sales, purchases, input tax credit (ITC), refunds, and demands during the year. It consolidates data from monthly/quarterly GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B returns, ensuring accurate annual reporting and transparency.
Who Needs to File and Who Is Exempt
Must File: Regular GST taxpayers, including SEZ units and developers.
Also Required: Taxpayers who switched from the composition scheme to regular during FY 2024-25.
Exempted: Composition taxpayers (GSTR-9A), casual/non-resident taxpayers, Input Service Distributors (ISD), and OIDAR service providers.
GSTR-9 vs. GSTR-9C Explained
GSTR-9: Mandatory for all regular taxpayers.
GSTR-9C: Mandatory for taxpayers with annual turnover exceeding the prescribed limit; requires audit and reconciliation of books with returns filed.
Step-by-Step: How to File GSTR-9 Online
Log in to the GST portal → ‘Annual Return’ tab → Select FY 2024-25.
Download your GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, and Table 8A data.
Fill details in each section of GSTR-9.
Review data, compute late fees (if any).
Submit using DSC/EVC.
For NIL returns, choose the simplified NIL filing option.
Why Timely Filing Is Important
Timely GSTR-9 filing ensures smooth compliance, accurate tax credit reconciliation, and avoidance of late penalties. It also supports faster GST audits, builds trust in the taxpayer’s record, and helps maintain a clean GST compliance rating.
