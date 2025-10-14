Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971744https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/gstr-9-filing-for-fy-2024-25-now-live-on-gst-portal-know-last-date-eligibility-and-how-to-file-annual-return-online-2971744
NewsPhotosGSTR-9 Filing For FY 2024-25 Now Live On GST Portal: Know Last Date, Eligibility, And How To File Annual Return Online
photoDetails

GSTR-9 Filing For FY 2024-25 Now Live On GST Portal: Know Last Date, Eligibility, And How To File Annual Return Online

The GST portal has enabled filing of GSTR-9 annual return and GSTR-9C reconciliation statement for FY 2024-25, with the deadline set for December 31, 2025. Regular taxpayers must file the form, while composition and non-resident taxpayers are exempt. The process involves verifying sales, purchases, and ITC details online. Timely filing ensures compliance, avoids penalties, and maintains a clean GST record for businesses.

 

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Follow Us

GST Portal Enables Annual Return Filing for FY 2024-25

1/7
GST Portal Enables Annual Return Filing for FY 2024-25

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal has activated the option to file Form GSTR-9 (annual return) and Form GSTR-9C (reconciliation statement) for the financial year 2024-25. This move simplifies annual compliance for registered taxpayers across India.

Follow Us

GSTR-9 Filing Deadline

2/7
GSTR-9 Filing Deadline

The last date to file GSTR-9 for FY 2024-25 is December 31, 2025. Taxpayers are advised to complete filing well before the deadline to avoid late fees and penalties.

 

Follow Us

What Is GSTR-9 and Why It Matters

3/7
What Is GSTR-9 and Why It Matters

Form GSTR-9 is a comprehensive annual return that captures a taxpayer’s sales, purchases, input tax credit (ITC), refunds, and demands during the year. It consolidates data from monthly/quarterly GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B returns, ensuring accurate annual reporting and transparency.

Follow Us

Who Needs to File and Who Is Exempt

4/7
Who Needs to File and Who Is Exempt

Must File: Regular GST taxpayers, including SEZ units and developers.

Also Required: Taxpayers who switched from the composition scheme to regular during FY 2024-25.

Exempted: Composition taxpayers (GSTR-9A), casual/non-resident taxpayers, Input Service Distributors (ISD), and OIDAR service providers.

Follow Us

GSTR-9 vs. GSTR-9C Explained

5/7
GSTR-9 vs. GSTR-9C Explained

GSTR-9: Mandatory for all regular taxpayers.

GSTR-9C: Mandatory for taxpayers with annual turnover exceeding the prescribed limit; requires audit and reconciliation of books with returns filed.

Follow Us

Step-by-Step: How to File GSTR-9 Online

6/7
Step-by-Step: How to File GSTR-9 Online

Log in to the GST portal → ‘Annual Return’ tab → Select FY 2024-25.

Download your GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, and Table 8A data.

Fill details in each section of GSTR-9.

Review data, compute late fees (if any).

Submit using DSC/EVC.

For NIL returns, choose the simplified NIL filing option.

Follow Us

Why Timely Filing Is Important

7/7
Why Timely Filing Is Important

Timely GSTR-9 filing ensures smooth compliance, accurate tax credit reconciliation, and avoidance of late penalties. It also supports faster GST audits, builds trust in the taxpayer’s record, and helps maintain a clean GST compliance rating.

 

Follow Us
GSTR-9GST annual returnFY 2024-25GST portaltax filingGSTR-9CGST complianceIndia tax news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For October 13- 19: You May Feel Mentally Restless Or Distracted, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon7
title
Zoho
India’s 7 Most Valuable Bootstrapped Giants: From NSE’s Rs 5 Lakh Crore Power To Serum Institute, Zoho, And Zerodha Leading A USD 100 Billion Self-Made Empires
camera icon8
title
Diwali outfits 2025
Looking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season