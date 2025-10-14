GSTR-9 Filing For FY 2024-25 Now Live On GST Portal: Know Last Date, Eligibility, And How To File Annual Return Online

photoDetails

The GST portal has enabled filing of GSTR-9 annual return and GSTR-9C reconciliation statement for FY 2024-25, with the deadline set for December 31, 2025. Regular taxpayers must file the form, while composition and non-resident taxpayers are exempt. The process involves verifying sales, purchases, and ITC details online. Timely filing ensures compliance, avoids penalties, and maintains a clean GST record for businesses.