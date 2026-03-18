Halfway into March, DA announcement not in sight -- When was DA hike announcement made in 2024, 2025? How will it impact salary?
The government typically announces DA hikes twice a year, once in March for the January-June period and again in September/October for the July-December period. However, there has not been an official announcement this time even after Holi which has raised curiosity and discussion among employees.
As March is halfway over, millions of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for the January-June cycle.
Previous years’ pattern on DA hike
In recent years, the announcement of the DA hike has been made in March. In 2025 the DA hike announcement was made on March 28 while in 2024 the DA hike announcement was made on March 7. Based on the past trends of DA hike announcements in March, employees are expecting that the government may soon announce the DA raise for 2026.
Why is hike in DA and pension demanded?
Employees are demanding a hike in DA and pensions to fight high inflation and account for the delay in the implementation of the 8th CPC. An increase in DA and DR will fight high inflation by protecting the purchasing power of employees and preventing their real income from declining as the cost of living increases. Employees are requesting interim relief in the form of a DA hike as they wait for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.
The DA revision is significant as it comes after the end of the 7th Pay Commission term in December 2025. Until recommendations from the 8th Pay Commission are implemented, DA revisions will continue under the existing formula.
What happens to DA when 8th CPC is implemented?
As the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect from January 1, the DA will reset to zero. Historically, when a new pay commission is implemented, DA is reset to zero and calculations begin again on the revised basic pay. This is significant for employees and pensioners as future DA increases will have a direct impact on their new salary or pension structure.
How much DA will increase
Salary growth under the 8th CPC is expected to be the lowest among the last four commissions primarily due to flatter DA build-up over the years. At present, central government employees are getting 58 percent DA. Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. The basic pay for a Level 1 employee is Rs 18,000. If DA rises by 2 percent, the salary will be Rs 28,800.
Will March salary include the hiked DA?
Government employees are increasingly anxious to know whether the expected DA hike in March will appear in the March salary. The fact is that even if announced in March, a DA hike will not appear in the March salary or pension because of delays in payroll preparation which requires processing time for the new rates. The hike is usually paid later as arrears. Irrespective of when the government announces it, the DA hike will be applicable from January 1, 2026.
Demand to merge DA with basic pay
Many employee organizations have demanded that dearness allowance or dearness relief should be merged into basic salary. Employees claim to be significantly affected by inflation and that the DA and DR granted do not align with real-time retail inflation. The merger will increase the basic salary, HRA, TA and other allowances. There will also be a direct benefit in pension and gratuity. However, in December 2025, the government stated that no proposal regarding the merger of the existing dearness allowance with the basic pay is under consideration at present.
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