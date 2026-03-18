Halfway into March, DA announcement not in sight -- When was DA hike announcement made in 2024, 2025? How will it impact salary?

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Government employees are increasingly anxious to know whether the expected DA hike in March will appear in the March salary. The fact is that even if announced in March, a DA hike will not appear in the March salary or pension because of delays in payroll preparation which requires processing time for the new rates. The hike is usually paid later as arrears. Irrespective of when the government announces it, the DA hike will be applicable from January 1, 2026.