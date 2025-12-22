Harshit Rana Net Worth In 2025: IPL Riches, BCCI Salary & Why 2025 Is His Breakout Year - In Pics

photoDetails

Harshit Rana’s net worth in 2025 highlights the modern Indian cricket growth model, where IPL success fuels national selection and financial stability. From a ₹20 lakh IPL start to a ₹4 crore contract, his rise with KKR has been rapid. Add a BCCI Grade C contract, India debuts across formats, and Asia Cup 2025 selection, and Rana’s valuation reflects both performance and potential. At just 23, his earnings, brand appeal, and long-term prospects suggest he is on track to become a key fast-bowling asset for India.