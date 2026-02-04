Having multiple UAN make a huge dent into your retirement savings -- How to fix it? Explained

2 / 7

A second UAN can be generated on your PF account for several reasons. If you have changed your job and have not provided your previous EPF account details to the new employer then your new employer generates a fresh UAN. Your new employer can create a new UAN if your previous employer has not updated your exit date in the Electronic Challan and Return system. It could also happen due to data mismatches or KYC issues such as Aadhaar not linked or your name being slightly different on different documents etc.