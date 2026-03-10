HDFC Bank changes major rules; From FD rates to UPI ATM withdrawal and more -- details you want to know

4 / 7

Following the revision, the bank’s MCLR now ranges between 8.15 percent and 8.55 percent, compared with 8.25 percent to 8.60 percent earlier. Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced by 10 bps each from 8.25 percent to 8.15 percent. The bank has reduced the three-month MCLR by 5 bps from 8.30 percent to 8.25 percent. The six-month and one-year tenors have been reduced by 5 basis points each from 8.40 percent to 8.35 percent. The two-year MCLR has been cut from 8.50 percent to 8.45 percent. The three-year MCLR has been trimmed by 5 basis points from 8.60 percent to 8.55 percent.