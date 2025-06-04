Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910913https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/hdfc-bank-credit-card-rule-change-from-1-july-2025-airport-lounge-access-rent-payment-wallet-loading-reward-points-and-more-2910913
NewsPhotosHDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025: Airport Lounge Access, Rent Payment, Wallet Loading, Reward Points And More
photoDetails

HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025: Airport Lounge Access, Rent Payment, Wallet Loading, Reward Points And More

HDFC Bank customers must know about the new rules that the bank has announced for its credit card holders. While some rules will be in place from 10 June 2025, some will kick in from 1 July 2025. Here are the changes announced by HDFC Bank. 

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025

1/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025

There will be significant changes to HDFC Bank's credit card rules. These changes will apply to customers who use the Bank's card to access airport lounges. Additionally, from July 1, 2025, the Bank has also announced additional charges on several of its credit card transactions. Here are the changes announced by HDFC Bank:

 

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Airport lounge access

2/8
HDFC Bank Airport lounge access

The Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit card holders will no longer be able to enter domestic airport lounges by swiping their cards starting on June 10, 2025. These cardholders will now be given vouchers for lounge access based on their quarterly spending.

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card: 1% fee on rent payment

3/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card: 1% fee on rent payment

There will now be a 1 percent fee for each rent payment transaction. However, the monthly ceiling for this charge will be Rs 4,999.

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card: Charges on online gaming

4/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card: Charges on online gaming

A 1 percent fee will also be applied if you spend more than Rs 10,000 per month on skill-based online gaming. The maximum charge on a transaction is Rs 4,999.

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card: Charges on wallet loading

5/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card: Charges on wallet loading

All wallets, except PayZapp, will be charged 1 percent for loading more than Rs 10,000. This charge is limited to Rs 4,999 per transaction. PayZapp is a digital payment app of HDFC Bank.

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card: Cap on insurance reward points

6/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card: Cap on insurance reward points

The monthly reward point cap for Infinia and Infinia Metal Edition cards has been raised to 10,000. This monthly cap will be 5,000 points for Diners Black, H.O.G. Diners Club and BizBlack Metal cards.

According to the HDFC Bank MITC (Most Important Terms and Conditions), "W.e.f. December 20, 2019, reward points accrued for insurance transactions will have a maximum cap of Rs 5,000 per day for Infinia, Infinia (Metal Edition), Diners Black Metal Edition, Diners Black cards, H.O.G Diners Club & BizBlack Metal Card and Rs 2,000 per day for all other credit cards. This will be valid till June 30, 2025."

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card Reward Points

7/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card Reward Points

All other HDFC Bank credit cards will have a limit of 2,000 reward points per month for insurance-related purchases.

Follow Us

HDFC Bank Credit Card: No limit on Marriott Bonvoy card

8/8
HDFC Bank Credit Card: No limit on Marriott Bonvoy card

There will be no cap on reward points while using the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card to pay for insurance premiums.

Follow Us
HDFC BankHDFCCredit card
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
IPL
Players To Win Player of the Match (POTM) Award In Every IPL Final: Check Names Of All 17 Winners From 2008 To 2024 - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chenab bridge
THIS Is World's Highest Railway Bridge; Not In Japan, China Or Switzerland; It's In...
camera icon7
title
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary
Meet 44-Year-Old ‘Typing Man’ Of India Who Broke Guinness Record For Typing With His Nose—Now Wants To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 final
7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK