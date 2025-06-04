HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025: Airport Lounge Access, Rent Payment, Wallet Loading, Reward Points And More

6 / 8

The monthly reward point cap for Infinia and Infinia Metal Edition cards has been raised to 10,000. This monthly cap will be 5,000 points for Diners Black, H.O.G. Diners Club and BizBlack Metal cards.

According to the HDFC Bank MITC (Most Important Terms and Conditions), "W.e.f. December 20, 2019, reward points accrued for insurance transactions will have a maximum cap of Rs 5,000 per day for Infinia, Infinia (Metal Edition), Diners Black Metal Edition, Diners Black cards, H.O.G Diners Club & BizBlack Metal Card and Rs 2,000 per day for all other credit cards. This will be valid till June 30, 2025."