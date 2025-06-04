HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025: Airport Lounge Access, Rent Payment, Wallet Loading, Reward Points And More
HDFC Bank customers must know about the new rules that the bank has announced for its credit card holders. While some rules will be in place from 10 June 2025, some will kick in from 1 July 2025. Here are the changes announced by HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank Credit Card Rule Change From 1 July 2025
There will be significant changes to HDFC Bank's credit card rules. These changes will apply to customers who use the Bank's card to access airport lounges. Additionally, from July 1, 2025, the Bank has also announced additional charges on several of its credit card transactions. Here are the changes announced by HDFC Bank:
HDFC Bank Airport lounge access
The Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit card holders will no longer be able to enter domestic airport lounges by swiping their cards starting on June 10, 2025. These cardholders will now be given vouchers for lounge access based on their quarterly spending.
HDFC Bank Credit Card: 1% fee on rent payment
There will now be a 1 percent fee for each rent payment transaction. However, the monthly ceiling for this charge will be Rs 4,999.
HDFC Bank Credit Card: Charges on online gaming
A 1 percent fee will also be applied if you spend more than Rs 10,000 per month on skill-based online gaming. The maximum charge on a transaction is Rs 4,999.
HDFC Bank Credit Card: Charges on wallet loading
All wallets, except PayZapp, will be charged 1 percent for loading more than Rs 10,000. This charge is limited to Rs 4,999 per transaction. PayZapp is a digital payment app of HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank Credit Card: Cap on insurance reward points
The monthly reward point cap for Infinia and Infinia Metal Edition cards has been raised to 10,000. This monthly cap will be 5,000 points for Diners Black, H.O.G. Diners Club and BizBlack Metal cards.
According to the HDFC Bank MITC (Most Important Terms and Conditions), "W.e.f. December 20, 2019, reward points accrued for insurance transactions will have a maximum cap of Rs 5,000 per day for Infinia, Infinia (Metal Edition), Diners Black Metal Edition, Diners Black cards, H.O.G Diners Club & BizBlack Metal Card and Rs 2,000 per day for all other credit cards. This will be valid till June 30, 2025."
HDFC Bank Credit Card Reward Points
All other HDFC Bank credit cards will have a limit of 2,000 reward points per month for insurance-related purchases.
HDFC Bank Credit Card: No limit on Marriott Bonvoy card
There will be no cap on reward points while using the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card to pay for insurance premiums.
