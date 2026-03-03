Advertisement
HDFC Bank UPI ATM withdrawals rules changing from April 1; check free limits and latest charges

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has expanded its services to include ATM cash withdrawals. Users can withdraw cash from ATMs via UPI apps.

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
HDFC UPI ATM withdrawals rules from April 1

HDFC UPI ATM withdrawals rules from April 1

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that cash withdrawals using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) at ATMs/CRMs will be included as part of the monthly free ATM transaction limits offered to customers with effect from 1 April 2026.

HDFC UPI ATM withdrawals new charges

HDFC UPI ATM withdrawals new charges

Post completion of free limit, customers would be charged Rs 23 + Taxes for cash withdrawals using UPI. HDFC bank has asked its customers to refer to respective product section on website for detailed information on ATM transaction charges. 

What is UPI-ATM Integration?

What is UPI-ATM Integration?

UPI now enables card-less ATM withdrawals, allowing users to withdraw cash by scanning a QR code and authorizing transactions via UPI apps, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Which UPI application supports cash withdrawal on HDFC ATMs/CRMs?

Which UPI application supports cash withdrawal on HDFC ATMs/CRMs?

PayZapp, BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, GPay can be used for cash withdrawal on HDFC ATMs/CRMs

Can HDFC bank customers do card-less transaction at HDFC & other bank ATMs?

Can HDFC bank customers do card-less transaction at HDFC & other bank ATMs?

HDFC Bank customers can do card less cash withdrawal from HDFC Bank ATMs/CRMs and other bank ATMs which supports UPI cash withdrawal.

HDFC UPI-ATM Transaction Limits

HDFC UPI-ATM Transaction Limits

Users can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per transaction via ICCW, which is part of the existing daily UPI limit and subject to individual bank limits (applicable for both HDFC and Other Bank customer.) Per day limit (HDFC Bank): 2 transaction or maximum Rs 20,000.

How to Withdraw Cash Using UPI at ATMs?

How to Withdraw Cash Using UPI at ATMs?

Select 'UPI Withdrawal' at UPI-enabled ATM Enter the amount you wish to withdraw You will see a single-use dynamic QR code on screen Scan the QR Code on your phone Select 'Scan QR code' option, and scan the QR code displayed on the ATM Authorize transaction for the withdrawal amount Select the linked bank account and enter your UPI PIN Now you can collect the cash

