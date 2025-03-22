HDFC Credit Card Holders Alert: Bank Announces Major Changes In Your Bill, Customers To Pay More On MAD From April
HDFC Bank is one of the leading private sector banks and has around two crore credit card user base in India. The bank has spelt some trouble for its credit card users since April 1 with the new rules coming into effect. The Bank has sent mailers to its customers informing them about changes in the billing method that are set to hurt the users.
Change in MAD Calculation
In an email sent to Credit Card users, the HDFC Bank said that it's making changes in the MAD calculation process. "We are making an important update to the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) calculation on your HDFC Bank Credit Card, effective April 2025," it said.
New MAD Formula
The HDFC Bank further said that the new calculation method for the Minimum Amount Due would be: "MAD = Total GST + EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 5% of (Finance Charge + Retail Spends + Cash Advance) + Overlimit Amount (if any)."
If Finance Charge Is Less Than 5%
It further said that if 5% of (Finance Charge + Retail Spends + Cash Advance) is less than the Finance Charge, then the MAD would be calculated as follows: "MAD = Total GST + EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 100% of Finance Charges + 5% of (Retail Spends + Cash Advance) + Overlimit Amount (if any)."
What Is Minimum Due?
The minimum amount due on a credit card refers to the lowest payment a cardholder must make to keep their account in good standing. This amount is usually a small percentage of the total outstanding balance, typically between 5% and 10%, as set by the card issuer. The issuer calculates this minimum payment using a specific formula that takes into account the remaining balance, new transactions, and any applicable fees or charges linked to the card’s usage.
Why Is MAD Important?
Paying the minimum payment on your Credit Card is important to avoid negative consequences on your Credit Card account and overall financial health. It also helps you maintain a good credit score, which helps you avail loans at better interest rates.
