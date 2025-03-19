He Failed UPSC, Then Built Tea Empire: How Anubhav Dubey Built Chai Sutta Bar From Scratch
Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey turned his UPSC failures into a stepping stone for success. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared how self-doubt and setbacks pushed him toward an unexpected path—starting a tea business. Despite fears of failing again, he took the risk, worked hard, and built a thriving brand. His story proves that success can come from the most unexpected places, as long as you keep going and never stop trying!
UPSC Struggles & Self-Doubt
Dubey faced repeated failures in the UPSC exams, leading to self-doubt. He never received awards or recognition and often felt like an average student. "Till the age of 25, I hadn’t received a single award. I was a backbencher. Awards and certificates never meant anything to me."
A New Business Idea
As his UPSC dreams faded, Dubey turned to his friend Anand Nayak. They discussed an idea that would change their lives forever—starting a tea business!
The Fear of Failing Again
Even with this new opportunity, Dubey was hesitant. "Being an average student and not excelling at anything, I was afraid before starting Chai Sutta Bar. The thought of ‘What if I fail at this too?’ kept haunting me."
Hard Work & Dedication Pay Off
With a new mindset, Dubey poured his heart into the business. His efforts paid off, turning Chai Sutta Bar into a brand loved by many.
From No Awards to Many
Today, the same person who never received recognition has an office filled with awards! Chai Sutta Bar has grown beyond expectations.
A Lesson in Never Giving Up
Dubey’s message is simple yet powerful: "Just because you haven’t received recognition or awards doesn’t mean you are not capable. Maybe you will get it from a different place. The only condition is that you don’t stop trying."
(Images credit: AnubhavDubey/LinkedIn)
