He Failed UPSC, Then Built Tea Empire: How Anubhav Dubey Built Chai Sutta Bar From Scratch

Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey turned his UPSC failures into a stepping stone for success. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared how self-doubt and setbacks pushed him toward an unexpected path—starting a tea business. Despite fears of failing again, he took the risk, worked hard, and built a thriving brand. His story proves that success can come from the most unexpected places, as long as you keep going and never stop trying!