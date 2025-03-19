Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2874117https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/he-failed-upsc-then-built-tea-empire-how-anubhav-dubey-built-chai-sutta-bar-from-scratch-2874117
NewsPhotosHe Failed UPSC, Then Built Tea Empire: How Anubhav Dubey Built Chai Sutta Bar From Scratch He Failed UPSC, Then Built Tea Empire: How Anubhav Dubey Built Chai Sutta Bar From Scratch
photoDetails

He Failed UPSC, Then Built Tea Empire: How Anubhav Dubey Built Chai Sutta Bar From Scratch

Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey turned his UPSC failures into a stepping stone for success. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared how self-doubt and setbacks pushed him toward an unexpected path—starting a tea business. Despite fears of failing again, he took the risk, worked hard, and built a thriving brand. His story proves that success can come from the most unexpected places, as long as you keep going and never stop trying!

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

UPSC Struggles & Self-Doubt

1/6
UPSC Struggles & Self-Doubt

Dubey faced repeated failures in the UPSC exams, leading to self-doubt. He never received awards or recognition and often felt like an average student. "Till the age of 25, I hadn’t received a single award. I was a backbencher. Awards and certificates never meant anything to me."

 

Follow Us

A New Business Idea

2/6
A New Business Idea

As his UPSC dreams faded, Dubey turned to his friend Anand Nayak. They discussed an idea that would change their lives forever—starting a tea business!

 

Follow Us

The Fear of Failing Again

3/6
The Fear of Failing Again

Even with this new opportunity, Dubey was hesitant. "Being an average student and not excelling at anything, I was afraid before starting Chai Sutta Bar. The thought of ‘What if I fail at this too?’ kept haunting me."

 

Follow Us

Hard Work & Dedication Pay Off

4/6
Hard Work & Dedication Pay Off

With a new mindset, Dubey poured his heart into the business. His efforts paid off, turning Chai Sutta Bar into a brand loved by many.

 

Follow Us

From No Awards to Many

5/6
From No Awards to Many

Today, the same person who never received recognition has an office filled with awards! Chai Sutta Bar has grown beyond expectations.

 

Follow Us

A Lesson in Never Giving Up

6/6
A Lesson in Never Giving Up

Dubey’s message is simple yet powerful: "Just because you haven’t received recognition or awards doesn’t mean you are not capable. Maybe you will get it from a different place. The only condition is that you don’t stop trying."

(Images credit: AnubhavDubey/LinkedIn)

Follow Us
Chai Sutta BarAnubhav DubeyAnubhav Dubey Success StoryAnubhav Dubey success storyAnubhav Dubey UPSC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
MI
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; This Player To Lead MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 Injured Players
7 Overseas Players Who Will Play IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 - Check-In Pics
camera icon7
title
Virginia Woolf
Exploring Virginia Woolf’s Greatest Works: 7 Books You Shouldn’t Miss
camera icon12
title
CSK
Ravindra Jadeja As Finisher, MS Dhoni To Bat At...: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cold coffee flavors
7 Seasonal Sips: Cold Coffee Flavors For Every Time Of The Year
NEWS ON ONE CLICK