Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3042792https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/hidden-personal-details-in-your-pan-card-here-are-5-fascinating-things-you-need-to-know-3042792
NewsPhotosHidden personal details in your PAN card -- 5 fascinating things about each letters of your PAN
photoDetails

Hidden personal details in your PAN card -- 5 fascinating things about each letters of your PAN

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card, popularly known as PAN card, is an important financial document.

 

Updated:May 02, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

PAN card for individuals

1/8
PAN card for individuals

PAN card must be obtained by individuals whose total taxable income exceeds the maximum exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in a year.

 

Follow Us

PAN card for businesses, professions

2/8
PAN card for businesses, professions

Businesses or professions with total sale, turnover, or gross receipts that are likely to exceed Rs 5 lakh in any previous year has to obtain a PAN card. Additionally, every person who wants to carry on a specified financial transactions in which quoting of PAN is mandatory must also obtain a PAN card.

 

Follow Us

5 fascinating details of your PAN card

3/8
5 fascinating details of your PAN card

However, the ten-digit unique alphanumeric number is not just a random number. Each letter and number of your of your PAN card possesses a significance. The ten-digit unique alphanumeric number has several details pertaining to you.

Here are 5 fascinating details of your PAN card

 

Follow Us

1. PAN card first 3 characters

4/8
1. PAN card first 3 characters

A PAN card is usually a combination of your details. Here is an example of a typical PAN, say the number is "CFGPS8169K". The First three characters i.e. “CFG” in this mentioned PAN are alphabetic series running from AAA to ZZZ.

Follow Us

2. PAN card 4th letter

5/8
2. PAN card 4th letter

Fourth character of PAN i.e. P in the above PAN represents the status of the PAN holder. P stands for Individual. So if you are an individual PAN Card holder, the third letter of your pan will be P. Meanwhile, for other entities, F stands for Firm, C stands for Company, H stands for Hindu Undivided Family, A stands for association of persons, T stands for TRUST, B body of individuals, L for local authority, J for artificial juridical person and G stands for government.

 

Follow Us

3. PAN card 5th character

6/8
3. PAN card 5th character

Fifth character i.e. “S” in the above PAN represents first character of the PAN holder’s last name/surname. For example if your name is Anubha Suri, the 5th character in your PAN number will be S.

 

Follow Us

4. PAN card 4 digits

7/8
4. PAN card 4 digits

Next four characters i.e. “8169” in the above PAN are sequential number running from 0001 to 9999.

 

Follow Us

5. PAN card last character

8/8
5. PAN card last character

Last character i.e. “K” in the above PAN is an alphabetic check digit which is based on a formula which takes into account the first nine digits.

Follow Us
PAN cardPermanent Account Number
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Trent Boult OUT, Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma likely to miss out; check full lineup
camera icon7
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, From Something bad is going to happen to The Glory
camera icon6
title
Indian Army
World’s largest defence spenders 2025-26: USA leads despite dip; See where India stands in $2.9 trillion arms race
camera icon13
title
May 2026 theatrical releases
May 2026 theatrical releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Drishyam 3 and more
camera icon7
title
Technology
Instagram scam alert: 7 tricks that can fool you easily; Here’s how to stay safe from them