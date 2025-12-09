Home, Auto Loan EMI Impact: Check List Of Major Banks That Have Cut Loan Interest Rates After RBI Policy
RBI had last week reduced repo rates by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent, which will be passed on by major banks as reduction in MCLR, RLLR, RBLR and other benchmark-linked loan rates. Here's a list of top banks that have slashed their MCLR, RLLR, RBLR rates.
Major Banks Reducing MCLR, RLLR, RBLR Rates
After the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent in its December MPC meeting, several major banks have lowered their lending rates. This will directly reduce the burden on borrowers with MCLR, RLLR, RBLR and other benchmark-linked loans. Home loan borrowers will also benefit as several major banks have lowered their lending rates. With these changes, many existing customers can expect reduced EMIs or a shorter repayment tenure, depending on their loan terms.
Here's a list of top banks that have slashed their MCLR, RLLR, RBLR, home and auto loan rates.
HDFC Bank cuts MCLR
HDFC Bank has cut its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by up to 5 basis points (bps) across all loan tenures. The Bank's MCLR rates now range from 8.30 percent to 8.55 percent, depending on the loan term.
PNB cuts RLLR
Punjab National Bank has cut its RLLR from 8.35 percent (including a BSP of 10 bps) to 8.10 percent (including a BSP of 10 bps), effective December 6, 2025. According to the Punjab National Bank notification on the BSE website, “The Exchange is hereby informed that consequent upon decrease in the Repo rate by the RBI on 05.12.2025, the bank has revised Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.35 percent (including BSP of 10bps) to 8.10 percent (including BSP of 10bps) with effect from 06.12.2025.”
Bank of Baroda reduces BRLLR rate
Bank of Baroda has announced that BRLLR will be reduced from 8.15 percent to 7.90 percent. According to a the Bank of Baroda notification on the BSE website, the effective BRLLR will decrease from 8.15 percent to 7.90 percent.
Indian Bank cuts RLLR
Indian Bank has cut its repo linked benchmark lending rate (RLLR) from 8.20 percent to 7.95 percent. The revised lending rates are effective from December 6, 2025, the Indian Bank press release stated.
Bank of India slashes RBLR
Bank of India has reduced its Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) from 8.35 percent to 8.10 percent with effect from December 5, 2025. According to a Bank of India notification on the BSE website, “This is to inform that the bank's Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been changed to 8.10% with immediate effect from 05.12.2025.”
Bank of Maharashtra cuts home and auto loan rates
Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its home loan rates from 7.35 percent to 7.10 percent. In addition, the interest rate on car loans has been cut from 7.70 percent to 7.45 percent. The bank has also removed all processing fees on these loans, bringing down the upfront cost for customers.
