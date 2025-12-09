Home, Auto Loan EMI Impact: Check List Of Major Banks That Have Cut Loan Interest Rates After RBI Policy

1 / 7

After the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent in its December MPC meeting, several major banks have lowered their lending rates. This will directly reduce the burden on borrowers with MCLR, RLLR, RBLR and other benchmark-linked loans. Home loan borrowers will also benefit as several major banks have lowered their lending rates. With these changes, many existing customers can expect reduced EMIs or a shorter repayment tenure, depending on their loan terms.

Here's a list of top banks that have slashed their MCLR, RLLR, RBLR, home and auto loan rates.